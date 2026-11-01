Is Ladd McConkey Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Rams in NFL Week 8)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been banged up all season long, dealing with rib and foot injuries as well as a concussion.

He's played in five of the Chargers' six games despite all the ailments, and he's finally off the injury report in Week 8 after missing the team's last game with a concussion.

Ladd McConkey (concussion) not listed on injury report for Week 8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 30, 2026

McConkey's return should be a major boost for a Chargers offense that hasn't gotten going this season. Los Angeles is 0-6 in the 2026 season, sitting in last place in the entire NFL through seven weeks.

The Chargers are coming out of their bye week to face the Los Angeles Rams, and they are underdogs in that matchup. McConkey's return should be a welcome sign for Justin Herbert, especially against a tough Rams defense that ranks 11th in the NFL in EPA/Play.

In five games this season, McConkey has 13 receptions on 18 targets for 200 yards and one score. He's played just 45.6 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps, catching just one pass between Weeks 4 and 6.

So, McConkey is a tough player to bet on in the prop market, especially since he's dealt with a bunch of injuries already this season. Here's a look at how the SI Betting team is targeting the Chargers' passing game on Sunday.

Best Chargers Prop Bet vs. Rams in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Even though McConkey is back, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this matchup on Sunday, and he's targeting another Chargers pass catcher against the Rams:

Tre Harris Anytime Touchdown (+290)

Despite me fading Justin Herbert's passing yards in this game, I'm still going to bet on Tre Harris to score a touchdown mainly because I have to take the opportunity to bet on a team's leading receiver to score at almost 3-1 odds. Harris is leading the team in receptions (15) and receiving yards (225). Let's see if he can find the end zone for the first time this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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