Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is dealing with a back injury ahead of Week 11 against the New York Jets, and he's officially listed as questionable for that matchup.

McConkey was also questionable for Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, but he was eventually downgraded to out. The former second-round pick has appeared in just six games for the Chargers in the 2026 season and has played less than 50 percent of the snaps in four of them due to injuries.

Ladd McConkey (back) listed questionable for Week 11. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 20, 2026

McConkey has suffered a rib injury, a back injury, a concussion and more in the 2026 campaign. He's played 52.6 percent of the snaps in his six matchups, catching 17 of his 24 targets for 286 yards and one touchdown.

The Chargers have struggled as a whole on offense, leading to them winning just one game through the first 10 weeks of the regular season. Justin Herbert has not played well in the 2026 campaign, and McConkey's absence has certainly contributed to that. The star wideout has not played since Week 8 and only has five total grabs in three games since Week 3.

So, bettors may find it tough trusting McConkey in the prop market even if he's able to go on Sunday against the Jets.

As a result, the SI Betting team has picked another player to lead Los Angeles' attack in this matchup -- if you're looking for a prop play on Sunday.

Best Chargers Prop Bet vs. Jets in NFL Week 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite player props for the Jets vs. Chargers clash, and he's eyeing former first-round pick Omarion Hampton to find the end zone against this New York defense:

Omarion Hampton Anytime Touchdown (+120)

Omarion Hampton is officially the starting running back for the Chargers, at least according to offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. He ran the ball 22 times for a season-high 105 yards and a touchdown last week in Baltimore.

After scoring four rushing touchdowns (and one receiving) in nine games last year, Hampton has matched that through nine games this season. Now, as the team’s lead back, I’ll take Hampton to score again against a Jets team that has been susceptible to the run.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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