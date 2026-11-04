Lakers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers have the No. 1 offense in the NBA in the 2026-27 season, and they’ve won back-to-back games heading into Wednesday’s road date with rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento earned its first win of the 2026-27 season against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, and Acuff has been scoring at a high level even though his efficiency is still coming along at the NBA level. The Kings are a weird team since they have several veterans they make look to move on from this season, and it has put them in the conversation for the relegation zone in the NBA (bottom-three in record).

Meanwhile, the Lakers are looking to contend for a title with a new-look roster tailored to Doncic’s strengths. The star guard leads the league in scoring and is now the MVP favorite after two weeks of action.

He and the Lakers are set as road favorites on Wednesday against the No. 28 defense in the NBA. Could this be a big game for Doncic, Austin Reaves and company?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this matchup on Nov. 4.

Lakers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -11.5 (-106)

Kings +11.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Lakers: -574

Kings: +429

Total

234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lakers vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Spectrum Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Lakers record: 6-2

Kings record: 1-6

Lakers vs. Kings Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Walker Kessler – available

Adou Thiero – out

Kings Injury Report

Precious Achiuwa – probable

Maxime Raynaud – out

Ben Simmons – out

Keegan Murray – out

Sean Pedulla – out

Lakers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic OVER 34.5 Points (-106)

Doncic has back-to-back 40-point games, and he should torch the Kings on Wednesday. I explained why he’s one of my favorite prop targets in today’s best props column :

The MVP favorite through two weeks, Luka Doncic is averaging 38.3 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Lakers star has five consecutive games with 37 or more points, and now he takes on the No. 28 defense in the league in the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento is fifth in the league in pace, which should lead to a high-scoring affair on Wednesday night, and the Lakers have the No. 1 offense in the league.

Doncic is leading the NBA in shots per game, 3-point attempts per game and free-throw attempts per game. He’s going to have a real chance to average over 35 points per game for the season.

Lakers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The Lakers are the No. 1 offense in the league, and Doncic should have another huge game against a Kings team that is in the bottom three in the league in defensive rating.

Still, I’d rather take the OVER in this game than lay the points with the Lakers on the road. L.A. has been really bad with Doncic off the floor, and it had to bring the starters back into Sunday’s win over Toronto after J.J. Redick attempted to sit them down for the final few minutes with a double-digit lead.

The OVER has hit in five of the Kings’ seven games and five of the Lakers’ eight games with L.A. putting up 239 or more points in five matchups.

The Kings aren’t an efficient offense (25th in offensive rating), but they do love to push the tempo, ranking fifth in pace this season. An uptempo game is right where the Lakers want to be with Doncic running red hot over the last week.

I’ll expect a shootout in this divisional clash on Wednesday.

Pick: OVER 234.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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