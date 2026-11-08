Lakers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 8

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, and they play the front end of a back-to-back on Sunday against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit remains without starting center Jalen Duren (hamstring), but they still have the No. 1 defense in the league and are 6-2 this season.

The Lakers are the No. 1 offense in the NBA, working behind the amazing play of Luka Doncic (40.1 points per game) to open the campaign. Doncic is questionable with a back injury for this matchup, which could flip the odds.

As of Sunday morning, the Lakers are just 4.5-points road underdogs, a sign that Doncic should suit up in this matchup. L.A. plays the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, so it’s possible Doncic could sit out one of these matchups.

Can the Pistons build on their strong start with a statement win?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this marquee matchup.

Lakers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers +4.5 (-110)

Pistons -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lakers: +155

Pistons: -185

Total

221.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Lakers vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV

Lakers record: 8-2

Pistons record: 6-2

Lakers vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Luka Doncic – questionable

Walker Kessler – available

Pistons Injury Report

Ugonna Onyenso – out

Isaiah Joe – out

Jalen Duren – out

Isaac Jones – questionable

Elijah Harkless – questionable

Lakers vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic OVER 33.5 Points (-107)

In today’s best NBA props column , I shared why Doncic is worth a look against Detroit as he looks to keep up his insane scoring pace:

Doncic is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the No. 1 defense in the NBA, but he’s a must-bet in the prop market if he’s able to suit up against Detroit.

This season, Doncic is averaging 40.1 points per game, clearing 33.5 points in each of his last seven games. He had a 53-point showing on Friday against a Portland team that features multiple elite defenders such as Jrue Holiday and Toumani Camara.

So, even though Doncic has a tough matchup ahead against Ausar Thompson and Co., I think he’s a great bet to clear this scoring prop.

The Lakers star leads the NBA in shots per game (24.6), 3-point attempts per game (13.8) and free-throw attempts per game (11.3). He’s coming off a season where he won the scoring title averaging over 33 per game, so this is clearly a reachable number for the Lakers star.

He’s battling a back injury at the moment, but bettors should continue to trust Luka’s insane usage on Sunday.

Lakers vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Doncic’s status could really swing this game, though both of these teams have been great against the spread.

Detroit is 6-2 against the spread while the Lakers are 7-3 in the 2026-27 season, though L.A.'s chances of covering would go down quite a bit without the All-NBA guard.

If Doncic plays, I’d take the points with the Lakers here, as they’ve shown they can score 120-plus points with relative ease. Doncic dominated a solid Portland defense on Friday, scoring 53 points, and the Pistons’ defense isn’t as dangerous with Duren sidelined.

Bettors should wait for Doncic’s final status before taking a side on Sunday.

Pick: Lakers +4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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