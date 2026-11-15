Lakers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 15

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers put their seven-game winning streak to the test on Sunday afternoon, as they’ll hit the road to take on the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker.

The Lakers are tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the Western Conference, and they’ve done it even with Doncic missing a couple of games.

After a slow start to the season, the Suns have won two games in a row and are looking to get back .500 this season on Sunday. They’re set as underdogs at home, where they are actually an impressive 5-3 in the 2026-27 campaign.

Austin Reaves (heel) has been ruled out for L.A. in this matchup, and the team has listed multiple guards – Bronny James, Collin Sexton, Adou Theiro – as questionable for this matchup.

Still, the Lakers’ offense has been insane in the 2026-27 season, ranking No. 1 in the league in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage. Can they keep this pace up against a Suns team that has struggled defensively through the first few weeks of the season?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matinee matchup.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -3.5 (-103)

Suns +3.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Lakers: -154

Suns: +130

Total

226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lakers vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family 3TV, Spectrum Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Lakers record: 11-2

Suns record: 5-6

Lakers vs. Suns Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Cameron Carr – out

Quentin Grimes – available

Austin Reaves – out

Bronny James – questionable

Adou Thiero – questionable

Collin Sexton – questionable

Suns Injury Report

Mark Williams – out

Lakers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-116)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Doncic is an elite prop target against Phoenix:

Doncic is off to an insane start in the 2026-27 season, averaging 38.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from 3.

The six-time All-Star is taking 13.4 3-point attempts per game, averaging 5.5 made 3-pointers per night. That volume is unheard of from beyond the arc, and Doncic may see even more shots on Sunday with Austin Reaves sidelined with a heel injury.

The Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon, who have struggled to defend the 3-ball this season. Phoenix ranks 25th in the league in opponent 3s made per game and 26th in opponent 3-point percentage.

That sets up well for Doncic, who has attempted at least 11 3-pointers in 10 of his 11 games, making five or more shots from deep in nine of them. He’s a must-bet in this market just about every night, and the Reaves injury should only encourage Doncic to take more shots on Sunday.

Lakers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

Even though Reaves is out, the Lakers’ offense has been good enough when Doncic or Reaves is sidelined to trust in this matchup.

Los Angeles is No. 1 in offensive rating and No. 6 in net rating this season, covering the spread in nine of their 13 games. That’s going to make things tough on a Phoenix team that is in the bottom 10 in the league in both defensive rating and net rating this season.

While the Suns have done a good job at home (5-3), they are also just 2-6 against teams that are .500 or better in the 2026-27 season.

Doncic’s health is a bigger key for the Lakers than anything, and as long as he’s in the lineup, L.A. is a threat to put up 120-plus points.

I’m going to take the Lakers to extend their winning streak, especially since the Suns are the No. 29 team in the NBA against the spread (3-8).

Pick: Lakers Moneyline (-154 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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