Lamar Jackson Injury: Oddsmakers Explain How They're Approaching Ravens vs. Browns Odds in NFL Week 6

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week 6 clash against the Cleveland Browns, putting his status in question for the AFC North rivalry matchup.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that Jackson is “day-to-day” with the ankle injury that he suffered in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. Jackson did not play in the Ravens’ win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, as Tyler Huntley (three total scores) led Baltimore to a victory – their third straight with him in the lineup for an injured Jackson dating back to the 2025 season.

Minter said that Lamar Jackson remains “day to day” and when he’s ready, he’ll be out at practice. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 14, 2026

There has been a ton of movement in the odds for this game between the Ravens and Browns, as oddsmakers are gauging whether or not the two-time league MVP will play.

Sports Illustrated spoke with several oddsmakers to give bettors some insight into how the spread for this game is currently set, and where it could move if Jackson doesn’t play.

“The line this week indicates Jackson is around 60/40 to go and a revision will be made one way or the other once we know more on his status,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “There were no adjustments made with the Ravens winning on Sunday night, since backups don’t usually play as well in back-to-back games as opponents have more time to prepare.”

After the Ravens opened as 3.5-point favorites against the Browns on Sunday night, that line has moved quite a bit toward Baltimore. The Ravens were 4.5-point favorites early in the week and moved as far as 5.5-point favorites at home books after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Jackson had a “realistic” chance to play against Cleveland.

However, the star quarterback then missed practice, causing some books to adjust the line towards the Browns.

“We're sitting at five on our site,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated on Wednesday. “As it currently stands as of this moment, and as Lamar's status becomes murkier, that will likely go further towards the Browns.”

Still, the opening number that books shared baked in an expectation for the two-time MVP to play. Jackson’s injury isn’t considered to be a long-term issue, and he’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when he’s been able to take the field in 2026.

In his four games in the 2026 campaign, Jackson has completed 70.8 percent of his passes in 2026 for 967 yards, six scores and one pick while adding 18 carries for 144 yards and a score on the ground.

"Looking at this line, we are expecting Lamar to play," Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM, told Sports Illustrated. "It will drop to under three if Lamar ends up being out. No change for Baltimore, Snoop (Huntley) is a capable backup who has similar strengths to Lamar. They do not need to change their offense when Lamar is out, which is very helpful."

While BetMGM has priced Sunday’s game with the expectation that Jackson will be in the lineup, not every book has done so. FanDuel considers Jackson “questionable” in Week 6, yet it still has the Ravens as 5.5-point favorites on Thursday.

“We are pricing the Browns Ravens game as if Lamar is truly questionable to play,” a FanDuel trader told Sports Illustrated. “If he is announced in/out the line will move to or away from the Ravens based on his status. Tyler Huntley's performance last week may affect this week's matchup with the Browns, but it will not change the outlook on Baltimore as a whole as their ceiling and range of outcomes is firmly tied to Lamar Jackson's health."

Thursday’s practice for Baltimore will likely impact this line, as another DNP from Jackson would be a concerning sign for his chances of playing on Sunday. The Ravens are still capable of winning games with Huntley, who has completed 78.0 percent of his passes for 264 yards and two scores in 1.5 games this season. He’s also carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards and a score.

Bettors that want to take the Ravens may want to wait for a more concrete update around Jackson’s status, as it seems pretty clear the betting market has set the spread for this game with the expectation that he’s more likely to play than not.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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