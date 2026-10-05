Lamar Jackson Injury Uncertainty Doesn't Change Ravens vs. Falcons Odds for NFL Week 5

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter provided an update for star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who left the team's Weel 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury.

Jackson is up in the air for Sunday night's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, though Minter doesn't believe this will be a "crazy long-term" issue. The Ravens have struggled with Jackson in recent seasons, going 2-2 in 2025 and 6-11 in his career, so losing him for an extended stretch would be a major blow to their Super Bowl odds.

For now, the betting market is still giving Jackson a chance of playing in Week 5.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter on whether Lamar Jackson (ankle) will start Sunday night at the Falcons: "I don't know the chances yet."



Minter added, "I don't think it's going to be crazy long-term." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 5, 2026

The Ravens opened up as six-point favorites on the road in the lookahead line, but that moved to 2.5 points to Ravens -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Even after Minter's comments, the Ravens are still 3.5-point favorites (-105).

It's possible that line could move even further if Jackson is unable to practice to open the week. Tyler Huntley is Baltimore's backup, and he was fine in the second half against Tennessee, even though the Ravens didn't score. The veteran quarterback completed eight of his nine passes for 63 yards, adding four carries for 16 yards in the win.

This season, Jackson has completed 70.8 percent of his passes in 2026 for 967 yards, six scores and one pick while adding 18 carries for 144 yards and a score on the ground. He completed 15 of his 20 passes against the Titans for 222 yards and two scores before exiting.

There were conflicting reports about Jackson's status, with NFL insider Ian Rapoport saying he was "day-to-day" while ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio said he's "week-to-week."

It appears that Jackson is truly up in the air for Sunday night, but the odds for that game won't shift unless there is a more concrete decision on the two-time league MVP's status.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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