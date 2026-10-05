Lamar Jackson Injury Update Causes Massive Shift to Ravens vs. Falcons Odds in NFL Week 5

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exited Sunday's Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury, putting his status for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons in question.

Jackson was banged up towards the end of the first half against Tennessee and did not return, allowing Tyl;er Huntley to take over at quarterback for Baltimore. The star quarterback then left the stadium with his left ankle in a boot, an ominous sign for his status in Week 5.

Lamar Jackson left the stadium with his left ankle in a boot. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 4, 2026

There have been conflicting reports on the severity of Jackson's injury, which has caused some major movement in the odds for the team's game against Atlanta.

The Ravens opened up as six-point favorites on the road in the lookahead line, but that has has already moved to 2.5 points to Ravens -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. It's possible that line could move even further if Jackson is unable to practice to open the week.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jackson is believed to be day-to-day with the injury.

Rap: Lamar Jackson (ankle) believed to be day-to-day. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 4, 2026

However, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported on Sunday night that Jackson is "week-to-week" pending an MRI.

Those are very different timelines, as the "week-to-week" tag suggests that Jackson is in jeopardy of missing next Sunday night's battle between the Ravens and Falcons. If the star quarterback were to miss the game, it's possible Baltimore could close as an underdog or just a small favorite in Week 5.

Baltimore is just 6-11 all time when Jackson is out of the lineup, and it was 2-2 without him in the 2025 season. Since the beginning of 2023, the Ravens have won just two of the seven games that the star quarterback has missed.

Prior to exiting on Sunday, Jackson had torched the Tennessee defense, throwing for 222 yards and two scores while completing 15 of his 20 pass attempts. He also ran the ball twice for 20 yards. The Ravens quarterback remains +800 at DraftKings to win the MVP this season, so it doesn't seem like he's facing a long-term absence that would keep him out of contention for the award.

Overall, Jackson has completed 70.8 percent of his passes in 2026 for 967 yards, six scores and one pick while adding 18 carries for 144 yards and a score on the ground.

Huntley is an obvious downgrade from Jackson for the Ravens, but he didn't play terribly against Tennessee. The veteran quarterback completed eight of his nine passes for 63 yards, adding four carries for 16 yards in the win.

If Baltimore doesn't have Jackson for Week 5, the current odds are going to shift in Atlanta's favor even more.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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