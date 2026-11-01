Is Lamar Jackson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Bills in NFL Week 8)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not played since Week 4 due to an ankle injury, but he's expected to make his return on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson practiced in full for the first time this week, and the Ravens have removed him from the injury report ahead of their Week 8 matchup. That's a sign that the two-time league MVP will start, even though he admitted he's still not at 100 percent.

The former first-round pick revealed that he still feels pain when planting his foot, so it'll be interesting to see just how mobile he is in a crucial matchup against the 5-1 Bills.

Lamar Jackson said he still feels pain when he plants his foot but it's manageable. https://t.co/oTN93YLCS6 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 30, 2026

The odds for this game have shifted quite a bit with Jackson's status improving throughout the week. Buffalo opened as 3.5-point favorite in Week 8, but the line has since shifted to Ravens +3 (-108) at DraftKings Sportsbook. According to DraftKings, 73 percent of the spread bets in this game are on the Bills to cover.

Jackson went down in Week 4 of the 2026 season against the Tennessee Titans, missing the entire second half of that win. He then missed games against Atlanta (a win), Cleveland (a loss) and Cincinnati (a loss). The Ravens have won just seven of the 20 games that Jackson has missed in his career.

Tyler Huntley filled in at quarterback in Weeks 4, 5, 6 and 7, and he could see action in this game if Jackson ends up aggravating his injury. However, the fact that the start quarterback was able to practice in full is a good sign for his status on Sunday.

Oddsmakers clearly believe the Ravens have a better chance to win this game with Jackson under center, and Baltimore needs a win in Week 8 after slipping to last place in the AFC North at 4-3. The rest of the division has been pretty great in the 2026 season, and Baltimore has lost both of its AFC North games to date.

In his four games this season, Jackson completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 967 yards, six scores and just one interception. He also has 19 carries for 144 yards and a score.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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