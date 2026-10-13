Lamar Jackson Injury Update Causes Major Shift to Ravens vs. Browns Odds in NFL Week 6

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the team's win on Sunday Night Football in Week 5 with an ankle injury, but it appears he's trending in the right direction to return in Week 6.

It was reported on Monday that Jackson has a goal to return in Week 6, but Ravens head coach Jesse Minter didn't commit to the two-time league MVP suiting up against Cleveland.

For now, Jackson's early-week status in practice in up in the air, even though he's doing better than he was before the team's win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Lamar Jackson is "definitely doing better" with his sprained left ankle, which caused him to miss Sunday's game.



Minter believes the team will know more about Jackson's status by the middle of the week. He isn't sure whether Jackson will practice… — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 12, 2026

Even though Jackson's status remains unclear for Week 6, the betting market clearly expects the Ravens star to play. Baltimore opened as a 3.5-point favorite against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, and that line has already moved a full point.

DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Ravens as 4.5-point favorites (-105 to cover) in Week 6, and bettors are hammering Baltimore with Jackson potentially making his return. According to DraftKings, 87 percent of the moneyline bets and 70 percent of the spread bets in this game are on the Ravens.

At 4-1, Baltimore is in the driver's seat in the AFC North and has moved all the way up to +800 to win the Super Bowl. Tyler Huntley's play on Sunday night is a big reason for the Ravens' move, as he threw for 201 yards and two scores while adding 20 yards and a score on the ground.

Last season, Baltimore was 0-2 in the first two games that Jackson missed with Cooper Rush taking over at quarterback, but it seems to have found something with Huntley as the backup. Baltimore has won three straight games that Huntley has started, improving the team to 7-11 all-time when Jackson is sidelined.

Still, the Ravens' odds are only going to increase if Jackson plays on Sunday, and if he returns to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday, it would bode well for his chances of suiting up.

This season, the two-time league MVP has completed 70.8 percent of his passes in 2026 for 967 yards, six scores and one pick while adding 18 carries for 144 yards and a score on the ground.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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