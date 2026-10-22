Lamar Jackson Injury Update Completely Flips Bengals vs. Ravens Odds for NFL Week 7

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was able to get some "limited" work in at practice on Wednesday, but the betting market seems to think that the two-time MVP will miss Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens HC Jesse Minter said Lamar Jackson did get in some “limited” work today. https://t.co/3rq60qmJVB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2026

The Ravens opened as three-point favorites at home in this massive Week 7 matchup against AFC North foe, and that line bounced around from 2.5 to 3 in the lead up to Wednesday's practice.

However, Jackson was not spotted at the beginning of practice and was later seen walking off with a limp. As a result, oddsmakers at DraftKings quickly shifted the odds in this game to Bengals -1.5, a huge 4.5-point flip from where they were entering the week.

Lamar Jackson (ankle) seen walking off practice field with a limp, per @CordellWoodland. https://t.co/1R708hsFHo — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 21, 2026

That's a sign that Jackson isn't expected to play in Week 7, and he may need to log a full practice on Thursday or Friday to shift the sentiment in the betting market. Sports Illustrated spoke to multiple oddsmakers this week about how they set the line for a game like this with Jackson's status up in the air.

"Your lookahead line, you essentially have to assume he's going to play until you hear otherwise.," Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. "So, that's baked into the price, whether we anticipate he'll be at full strength or 80% strength, that would kind of be factored in there.

"And then, as the week goes on, we'll adjust as we know more. Obviously, he wasn't at practice today, and our line went down a point and a half just off that alone. And then we'll kind of trickle down as the week goes on and his status becomes more and more certain one way or the other. If he's back at practice tomorrow in a limited or full capacity, the line will probably shift back towards the Ravens. If he's not there again on Thursday, we'll essentially start pricing as though [Tyler] Huntley is going to be the starter."

So, what could the line close at if Huntley makes his third start in a row?

"If he's out and it's Huntley again, the line will most likely shift to the Bengals being the favorite, probably in that 1.5 to 2.5 range," Gour said.

So, based on Gour's projection, the current line suggest that Jackson won't play. That would be a huge blow to a Ravens team that is 4-2 and already lost a division game in Week 6.

In his four games this season, Jackson completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 967 yards, six scores and just one interception. He also has 19 carries for 144 yards and a score while leading the NFL in yards per attempt, yards per completion and passer rating.

The Ravens are 7-12 all time without Jackson, though they've won three of the four starts Huntley has made in his place since the 2025 season.

Bettors are going to want to monitor Baltimore's practice report on Thursday, as it could solidify Jackson's status for Sunday's game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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