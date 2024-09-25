Now is Your Last Chance to Bet Aidan Hutchinson to Win Defensive Player of the Year
With each passing week of the NFL season we get a clearer picture of which players are in contention for the various end of season awards. While the list of names narrows down, it also means the betting value on some players disappears as well.
That's why this part of the NFL season is the best time to bet on award winners. We have enough weeks to see which players have a chance, but there is still enough time left in the season where the winners aren't a foregone conclusion.
One that sticks out to me is the race to win Defensive Player of the Year. If you want to bet value, you need to take a chance on Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions. If you don't bet on him now, the value is going to be gone before you know it.
Defensive Player of the Year Odds
- T.J. Watt +200
- Aidan Hutchinson +340
- Micah Parsons +1100
- Myles Garrett +1400
- Maxx Crosby +1500
- Nick Bosa +1900
- Will Anderson Jr. +2300
- Chris Jones +3500
- Danielle Hunter +4000
T.J. Watt is the betting favorite at +200, but Aidan Hutchinson is clearly the second most likely option at +340, winning a $100 bettor a profit of $340 if he can win the award.
Bet on Aidan Hutchinson to Win DPOY
Despite being second on the odds list to win the award, Hutchinson leads the NFL in the following stats:
- Sacks: 6.5
- Tackles for a loss: 6
- QB Pressures: 18
He has statistically been the best pass-rusher in the NFL through the first three weeks and if the continues that the rest of the season, there's no question he'll be given the prestigious award.
The Lions' schedule the rest of the season also bolsters his chances. Hutchinson will face three teams who currently back in the bottom 10 of the NFL in quarterback sacks allowed through the first three weeks. Those teams are; Bears (twice), Jaguars, Texans and Titans.
All is lining up for the former Michigan Wolverine to win his first career Defensive Player of the Year award.
