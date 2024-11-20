Latest College Football Playoff Odds Following November 19 Rankings
After a somewhat calm set of games in Week 12, we prepare for Tuesday’s updated College Football Playoff rankings.
Georgia was able to get back on track in Week 12 by beating Tennessee, which sets up a minor shake up in the rankings, but overall, the eyes are ahead to some massive games on the Week 13 docket, including Ohio State vs. Indiana.
Overall, the big news following this week's rankings, Tennessee fell outside the projected field while Boise State became a team projected for a BYE week with BYU losing to Kansas last week.
Here’s the updated odds to win the National Championship as well as the updated projected bracket.
2024 National Championship Odds
- Ohio State: +320
- Oregon: +440
- Georgia: +480
- Texas: +550
- Alabama: +800
- Ole Miss: +1000
- Penn State: +1800
- Notre Dame: +2000
- Indiana: +2500
- Miami (Florida): +4000
- Tennessee: +4000
- Colorado: +5000
- SMU: +5000
- Clemson: +6000
- Texas A&M: +10000
- Boise State: +15000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
2024 Week 13 College Football Playoff Projected Bracket
Can Indiana Justify College Football Playoff Hype in Week 13?
Georgia got back in the good graces of the selection committee, back inside the top 12 and projected to face Alabama in what would be an epic first round matchup in the No. 6 vs. No. 11 spot against Penn State in Happy Valley.
Meanwhile, it gets mirky for Tennessee, who has a win over Alabama, but also a loss at Alabama and now to Georgia, who the team is vying for to make the CFP.
All attention this week will be on the Big Ten and Big 12, though.
Indiana will face its toughest test of the season at Ohio State, and it will be intriguing to see what the fallout of the game is if IU were to lose in convincing fashion like oddsmakers suggest, with the Hoosiers catching nearly two touchdowns.
Indiana remains firmly in the field for now, but the committee was quick to drop Georgia out of the top 12 in the past weeks after a loss. How will Indiana be treated in its lone showcase game of the season?
The same can be said for Colorado and the Big 12, which continues to dive further into chaos. Can the Buffaloes stop the revolving door at the top of the conference and beat the surging Kansas Jayhawks to solidify its spot as a CFP contender.
