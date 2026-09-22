Latest Jaxson Dart Injury Update Shifts Titans vs. Giants Odds for NFL Week 3

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart went down with a knee injury in the first quarter of the team's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams and did not return, and it appears he's set to miss some time going forward.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Dart is "believed to have suffered a sprained MCL" and will have an MRI on Tuesday. The Giants quarterback is expected to miss some time with that injury, but overall it's a positive update after Dart was clutching his knee in pain on Monday night.

#Giants QB Jaxson Dart is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL based on the initial exams, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



X-Rays were negative and the MRI is coming Tuesday. Dart is expected to miss some time, though in general, positive news. pic.twitter.com/re7lr0aGXX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2026

The Giants struggled on offense without Dart in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and they've seen their odds for Week 3 take a hit in the process. New York opened as a 5.5-point favorite at home against the Tennessee Titans, but it has since moved to just a three-point favorite in the odds at DraftKings.

That's a sign that oddsmakers expect veteran Jameis Winston to get the start in Dart's place, and the former No. 1 overall pick did not look sharp in the loss to the Rams. Winston completed just 11 of his 27 pass attempts (40.7 percent) for 111 yards and a pick in the Week 2 loss.

The Titans aren't nearly as good of a team as the Rams, but there's still a pretty clear downgrade from Dart to Winston after we saw the New York offense dice up the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Dart threw for 230 yards and three scores in that game, adding 54 rushing yards on the ground on 11 carries.

Losing Dart for an extended period of time would be a massive blow to a Giants team that has a tough schedule down the stretch in 2026. New York really needed to take advantage of a softer start to the season, and it may have a hard time doing that with Winston under center.

Depending on Dart's eventual timeline to return, it's possible this line could shift closer to Tennessee before kickoff on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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