Latest Lamar Jackson Injury Update Causes Massive Shift in Ravens Odds vs. Jaguars, Futures Market

The Baltimore Ravens were dealt a massive blow on Sunday, as two-time MVP Lamar Jackson was injured on the team's first offensive play.

Jackson suffered a thumb injury that knocked him out for the rest of the game, and he's set to miss at least four weeks with the team planning to place him on injured reserve. In addition to Jackson going down, backup Tyler Huntley suffered a toe injury on Sunday and could miss the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As for Jackson, it's possible his season is over.

"Potentially, but we'll see where it's at," Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Sunday when asked if Jackson -- who needs surgery -- is done for the year.

Jackson's injury has caused a major shift in the odds for the Ravens across the board in the 2026 season.

Baltimore dropped from +1200 to +4000 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook, and it's now +910 to win the AFC North, which is the worst odds of any team in the division. Baltimore is in last place in the AFC North at 4-4, and the Cincinnati Bengals (-170 to win the division) have since moved to odds-on favorites in the latest odds.

As for Week 9, Baltimore was a three-point favorite in the lookahead line before its Week 8 matchup with Buffalo. Following Jackson's injury and the Jaguars' blowout win over Indianapolis in Week 8, the Ravens have moved all the way down to 8.5-point underdogs.

It's very possible that third-string rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano will get the start for Baltimore in Week 9, and he struggled to move the offense in a 36-10 loss to Buffalo. The Ravens may end up being the market for a quarterback ahead of the trade deadline, especially since they fear that Jackson could be done for the season.

At the moment, Cincinnati has been the biggest benficiary of the Ravens' misfortune, moving all the way to +1500 to win the Super Bowl this season. The Ravens have a tough stretch coming up with Jackson set to miss at least four games, as they'll face Jacksonville, the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina and Houston.

If Jackson does end up getting ruled out for the season, it's almost impossible to trust the Ravens to make a playoff push in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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