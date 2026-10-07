Liberty vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet WNBA Semifinals Game 2

The Atlanta Dream are now the favorite to win the WNBA Finals entering Game 2 of their semifinal final series with the No. 8-seeded New York Liberty on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (the No. 4 seed) won Game 1 by 10 points at home behind a monster game from point guard Jordin Canada. The Dream may need a repeat performance in Game 2, as star wing Allisha Gray (finger) has been ruled out for this matchup.

Breaking: Allisha Gray will miss Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals with a finger injury but is day-to-day otherwise, per coach Karl Smesko. pic.twitter.com/GtscwcxmvB — espnW (@espnW) October 6, 2026

Even with the Gray injury, Atlanta remains a favorite in Game 2 against Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and the 2024 WNBA champion Liberty. New York upset the No. 1-seeded Lynx in the first round of the playoffs, and it’s looking to snap a three-game skid against the Dream (dating back to the regular season) on Wednesday night.

The Liberty were up and down in the regular season, but they have two former league MVPs on their roster and certainly know what it takes to win in the playoffs. With the Dream short-handed in Game 2, New York has a real chance to pull off the upset, and the spread has moved two points in this game compared to where it was in Game 1.

Let’s check out the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this semifinal matchup.

Liberty vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty +1.5 (-110)

Dream -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Liberty: +105

Dream: -125

Total

170.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Liberty vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Series: Atlanta leads 1-0

Liberty vs. Dream Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

Satou Sabally -- out

Dream Injury Report

Allisha Gray -- out

Brionna Jones -- out



Liberty vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Rhyne Howard 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-179)

With Gray out, Rhyne Howard is going to be asked to handle a bigger workload on offense for the Dream.

The playoffs have been up and down for the star guard, as she’s shooting just 34.8 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from 3, going 5-for-20 from the field in Game 1 of this series. Still, Howard is one of the best shooters in the W, which should benefit her against a Liberty team that was 11th in the WNBA in opponent 3s made per game in the regular season.

Howard had a five 3-pointer game against New York in the regular season, and she averaged 3.1 made 3s on 8.8 attempts per game. She’s worth a look in Game 2 with the Dream likely needing more from her, Angel Reese and Jordin Canada (the star of Game 1) on offense.

Liberty vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking New York to cover in Game 2:

New York may have lost Game 1, but it did upset the Lynx in back-to-back games in the first round, including once on the road.

The Liberty have a ton of playoff experience on their roster, and I think the loss of Gray is pretty big for the Dream. The All-Star wing averaged 19.0 points per game this season, so replacing that production won’t be easy against a Liberty team that had an average defense (seventh in defensive rating) and a top-six offense during the regular season.

New York was 1-1 against Atlanta in the regular season when Breanna Stewart suited up against the Dream, and it’s not a typical No. 8 seed since it entered 2026 as one of the top contenders to win the Finals.

The Dream did win both of their games without Gray this season, but they were both against a non-playoff team in the Los Angeles Sparks.

After Atlanta needed a 25-point game from guard Jordin Canada to take Game 1, I think it will struggle to produce enough offense on Wednesday night.

Pick: Liberty +1.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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