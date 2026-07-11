Liberty vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, July 11
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The New York Liberty are looking to bounce back from an upset loss at home when they kick off their road trip against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday afternoon.
The Liberty have been up and down recently, but did beat the Lynx as part of their 2-1 homestand. That loss was the first of two straight for the Lynx, who bounced back with a win in Connecticut on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.
Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Liberty +5.5 (-110)
- Lynx -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty +170
- Lynx -205
Total
- 175.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 11
- Time: 1:00 p.m.
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Liberty record: 14-9
- Lynx record: 16-6
Liberty vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Rebecca Allen – Questionable
- Pauline Astier – Questionable
- Leonie Fiebich – Out
- Satou Sabally – Out
Lynx Injury Report
- Emma Cechova – Out
- Napheesa Collier – Out
Liberty vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Jonquel Jones OVER 23.5 Points + Rebounds (-119)
Jonquel Jones is having one of the best seasons of her career after undergoing ankle surgery in October. She’s averaging 15.2 points per game – her highest mark since 19.4 in her MVP season – as well as 9.1 rebounds per contest.
Those averages put her well over this number, which is understandable given that the Lynx are one of the best teams in the league. However, Jones had 14 points and 15 rebounds last week against the Lynx. I’ll back her to get to at least 24 PR this afternoon.
Liberty vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
The Liberty should come into this afternoon’s game pretty well rested. They’ve only played two games so far this month, most recently on Tuesday, while the Lynx just played on Monday and Wednesday this week.
New York is only 6-4 on the road as opposed to 8-5 at home, but the Liberty were able to beat Minnesota by 13 as +2.5 underdogs last Friday.
I’ll take the Liberty to at least keep this a close game on ABC.
Pick: Liberty +5.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop