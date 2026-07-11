Liberty vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, July 11

The New York Liberty are looking to bounce back from an upset loss at home when they kick off their road trip against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday afternoon.

The Liberty have been up and down recently, but did beat the Lynx as part of their 2-1 homestand. That loss was the first of two straight for the Lynx, who bounced back with a win in Connecticut on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty +5.5 (-110)

Lynx -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Liberty +170

Lynx -205

Total

175.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Liberty vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Liberty record: 14-9

Lynx record: 16-6

Liberty vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

Rebecca Allen – Questionable

Pauline Astier – Questionable

Leonie Fiebich – Out

Satou Sabally – Out

Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova – Out

Napheesa Collier – Out

Liberty vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jonquel Jones OVER 23.5 Points + Rebounds (-119)

Jonquel Jones is having one of the best seasons of her career after undergoing ankle surgery in October. She’s averaging 15.2 points per game – her highest mark since 19.4 in her MVP season – as well as 9.1 rebounds per contest.

Those averages put her well over this number, which is understandable given that the Lynx are one of the best teams in the league. However, Jones had 14 points and 15 rebounds last week against the Lynx. I’ll back her to get to at least 24 PR this afternoon.

Liberty vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

The Liberty should come into this afternoon’s game pretty well rested. They’ve only played two games so far this month, most recently on Tuesday, while the Lynx just played on Monday and Wednesday this week.

New York is only 6-4 on the road as opposed to 8-5 at home, but the Liberty were able to beat Minnesota by 13 as +2.5 underdogs last Friday.

I’ll take the Liberty to at least keep this a close game on ABC.

Pick: Liberty +5.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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