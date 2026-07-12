Liberty vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, July 12

Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, and they have a tough turnaround on Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Tempo.

New York has dropped to 13-10 this season, sitting in the No. 6 spot in the WNBA standings. New York has struggled against the Western Conference, going 5-9, but it has won eight of nine games against the East.

So, can the Liberty get back on track against the short-handed Tempo?

Oddsmakers have set New York as a 7.5-point road favorite in this game with Temi Fagbenle, Brittney Sykes and Kiki Rice all ruled out once again for the Tempo. Sykes and Rice have missed several games this season, putting a massive workload on All-Star Marina Mabrey on the offensive end.

While Mabrey has answered the call, it hasn’t translated to wins for the Tempo, as they’ve dropped four straight and eight of their last 10 to fall into the No. 11 spot in the standings.

Toronto lost by 15 in New York in the first meeting between these teams, and it’s now two games under .500 at home thanks to this four-game skid.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s Eastern Conference showdown.

Liberty vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty -7.5 (-105)

Tempo +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Liberty: -310

Tempo: +250

Total

176.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Liberty vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Sunday, July 12

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV, The Sports Network, Fox 5 New York, Liberty Live

Liberty record: 13-10

Tempo record: 9-13

Liberty vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Tempo Injury Report

Temi Fagbenle – out

Kiki Rice – out

Brittney Sykes – out

Nyara Sabally – available

Liberty vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bets

Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Marina Mabrey 20+ Points (-150)

Tempo guard Marina Mabrey 23 or more points in four of her last six games, scoring over 30 points in three of them.

The star guard has been asked to handle an insane offensive role with Sykes and Rice out, taking 17 or more shots in five of her last six. Overall, Mabrey is averaging 21.2 points on 15.5 shots per game.

She’s been very efficient this season, knocking down 45.4 percent of her shots from the field and 40.6 percent of her 3-point attempts. Mabrey also had 17 on just 13 shots in the loss to New York earlier this season.

I expect her to hover around 15-20 shot attempts in this game, which should be enough for her to come close to her season average.

Liberty vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

Bettors may want to wait before betting on this game since New York has yet to release an injury report, but the Tempo’s recent struggles at home are tough to overlook.

Toronto has lost four games in a row at home by eight or more points, losing by nine to Phoenix, eight to Golden State and twice by 13 to Dallas.

The Liberty are still one of the best teams in the league despite a pretty average record, ranking fifth in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating this season. Not only did they blow out the Tempo in their first meeting, but New York has dominated the weaker Eastern Conference in 2026, winning eight of nine games.

Now, the Liberty are just 1-6 against the spread as road favorites this season, so there is a trend that suggests fading them in this game. But, with Rice and Sykes out, the Tempo simply don’t have enough offense to make up for the fact that they are dead last in the league in defensive rating.

I think New York’s offense will prove to be too much in this matchup.

Pick: Liberty -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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