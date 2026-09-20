Liberty vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Sept. 20

The New York Liberty have won back-to-back games and seven of their last 10 to keep pace with the Dallas Wings (six wins in a row) as they look to chase down the No. 6 seed in the WNBA.

New York is heavily favored on the road on Sunday against the Toronto Tempo, who have lost 14 of their last 15 games, falling to 11-30 in the 2026 season. The Tempo are the worst defensive team in the league, and the injury bug has crushed them this season with Marina Mabrey (an All-Star in 2026) and Brittney Sykes both going down.

Toronto did win a matchup against New York earlier in the season, but it has not been able to compete since the All-Star break, falling all the way to 13th in the standings.

The Liberty can still move up quite a bit in the playoff picture, as they’re just a half game behind Dallas and two games back of the No. 5-seeded Indiana Fever.

I’m expecting a big showing from this Liberty offense on Sunday, so let’s take a look at the latest odds, injuries, props and more for this Eastern Conference battle.

Liberty vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty -14.5 (-108)

Tempo +14.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Liberty: -1100

Tempo: +700

Total

176.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Liberty vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): Liberty Live, TSN, WWOR-TV, WNBA League Pass

Liberty record: 25-16

Tempo record: 11-30

Liberty vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

Satou Sabally – out

Tempo Injury Report

Maria Conde – questionable

Aneesah Morrow – out

Brittney Sykes – out

Marina Mabrey – out

Liberty vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bets

Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kiki Rice OVER 14.5 Points (-104)

With Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes sidelined, rookie guard Kiki Rice has taken on an expanded role on offense, starting nine of her last 10 games.

Rice is averaging 15.9 points per game over that 10-game stretch, taking 11.8 shots per game and shooting 47.5 percent from the field. The former UCLA star should have a big role once again on Sunday, and she had 18 points on 18 shots in her first game out of the 2026 FIBA World Cup break.

The Liberty are a much better team than the Tempo, but they do rank just seventh in the WNBA in defensive rating. I think Rice’s usage is too enticing to pass up on Sunday afternoon.

Liberty vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Liberty offense should have a big game against this Tempo defense:

The Liberty need every win they can get to close out the regular season and move up in the standings, so I expect them to go full throttle on Sunday against a tanking Toronto squad.

The Tempo are the worst defensive team in the WNBA, ranking 15th in defensive rating and opponent points per game, allowing 94.0 per night. The Tempo allowed 97 points to New York in their first meeting this season and 91 in a win back in July.

Now, the Tempo are down their two best players in Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes, which should make this an easy win for the Liberty. The Tempo have not been able to stop anyone over the last few months, losing 14 of their last 15 games while allowing 95.9 points per game.

So, I’m buying this Liberty offense, which is fifth in the league in offensive rating and fourth in effective field goal percentage in 2026.

Pick: Liberty Team Total OVER 95.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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