Lightning vs. Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 3

Not much has separated the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens through two games of their first round series.

The Canadiens won Game 1 thanks to a Juraj Slafkovsky power-play goal in overtime, and the Lightning took Game 2 in overtime to avoid dropping both home games to start the series.

Will we see overtime again on Friday night?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Lightning vs. Canadiens in Game 3 on Friday, April 24.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Lightning -1.5 (+200)

Canadiens +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline

Lightning -122

Canadiens +102

Total

5.5 (Over -135/Under +114)

Lightning vs. Canadiens Starting Goalies

Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy (1-1, 2.69 GAA, .870 SV%)

Canadiens: Jakub Dobes (1-1, 2.69 GAA, .895 SV%)

Lightning vs. Canadiens How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 24

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bell Centre

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Lightning record: 1-1

Canadiens record: 1-1

Lightning vs. Canadiens Best NHL Prop Bets

Lightning Best NHL Prop Bet

Brandon Hagel OVER 0.5 Points (-166)

Brandon Hagel has had a great start to the playoffs with three goals and one assist in two multi-point efforts for the forward.

Hagel might be a good bet to score a goal, but I’m playing it safer with a point here. The forward had a pretty even split with 36 goals and 38 assists in 71 games this season.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Prediction and Pick

There were 10 power plays in Game 1 and then 7 in Game 2. I’m expecting that physical play to continue on Friday night with the series shifting to Montreal.

These were two of the highest-scoring teams in the league in the regular season with the Lightning averaging 3.49 goals per game (4th-most) and the Habs not too far behind at 3.40 (7th-most).

We’re getting a total set at 5.5 juiced to the OVER tonight, and that’s the way I’m going in this one. Tampa Bay’s big guns haven’t quite popped off yet, and the Canadiens have plenty of offensive firepower as well.

Pick: OVER 5.5 (-135)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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