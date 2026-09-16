Lions vs. Bills Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 2

Could Thursday Night Football in Week 2 of the NFL season feature another high-scoring affair?

Week 1 of the NFL season was loaded with teams putting up big offensive games, and both the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions (in action tonight) scored over 30 points in their season openers.

That’s led oddsmakers to set a total at 53.5 points for Thursday’s showdown, meaning we should see a ton of touchdowns.

In fact, there are three players – Jahmyr Gibbs, James Cook and Josh Allen – that are odds-on favorites to find the end zone on Thursday.

I’ve dug deep into this matchup for some prop bets, and I’ve landed on three anytime touchdown scorers, including a pick for Lions tight end Sam LaPorta.

Detroit’s offense ran through Gibbs in Week 1, but the Bills were much more balanced with Allen throwing two scores and running for two more. Can he have a big game against a Detroit secondary that allowed over 400 yards to Tyler Shough in Week 1?

Let’s check out each of these anytime touchdown scorer picks, complete with the latest odds from the best NFL betting sites .

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Lions vs. Bills

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Sam LaPorta Anytime TD (+205)

LaPorta received eight looks in Detroit’s season opener, catching five passes for 48 yards. While he didn’t find the end zone, I think there’s value in taking the star tight end at north of 2/1 to score.

The Bills gave up 274 passing yards and two scores to CJ Stroud in Week 1, and the Lions should be able to attack this defense through the air on Thursday night. Jared Goff has looked to Amon-Ra St. Brown as his top target in the red zone, but LaPorta is a matchup nightmare with his size and mobility on the outside.

It’s also worth noting that LaPorta played 62 snaps (80.5 percent) in Detroit’s Week 1 win. He should be heavily involved in Week 2.

Jahmyr Gibbs 2+ Touchdowns (+150)

Jahmyr Gibbs is -320 to score a touchdown in Week 2, so the only way to get any real value with the star running back is by taking him to find the end zone two or more times.

Well, he did that in Week 1 against New Orleans, handling 29 carries for 156 yards and two scores while also reeling in all five of his targets for an additional 30 yards. With David Montgomery no longer in Detroit, Gibbs played 74 percent of the Lions’ snaps and was the go-to option in the red zone.

Speaking of Montgomery, he scored three times in Week 1 (twice on the ground, once through the air) against this Buffalo defense. The Bills were one of the worst run defenses in the NFL in 2025, and they’re 26th in EPA/Rush following Week 1.

If Gibbs is going to push 30 touches on a week-to-week basis, he could have an all-time season in the touchdown department. In 2025, the Lions star back had five multi-touchdown games.

Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+180)

Buffalo tight end Dalton Kincaid was a first-round pick a few years ago, and he’s become an important part of the passing attack in Joe Brady’s offense.

Kincaid finished with five catches (on six targets) for 130 yards in Week 1, ripping off multiple huge gains. He didn’t find the end zone, but the Bills star had five scores in just 12 games in 2025.

This is a great matchup for Kincaid, as Detroit couldn’t guard New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson, who finished with three grabs for 54 yards and a score on Sunday.

After spending most of the 2025 season playing less than 50 percent of the team’s snaps, Kincaid was out there for 72.4 percent of the offensive plays in Week 1. He’s a terrific target at this price against a Detroit defense that allowed 410 passing yards in its season opener.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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