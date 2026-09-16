Lions vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 2 (Bet on Josh Allen, Amon-Ra. St Brown)

Two elite offenses are set to face off in Week 2, as the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen take on the Detroit Lions and star running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Allen and the Bills are coming off a huge win over the Houston Texans in Week 1, and they had a ton of players that put together huge days for prop bettors and fantasy players. Allen had four scores (two rushing and two passing) while DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid both had 100-yard receiving games.

James Cook didn’t have his best showing of the season, but the Bills could be in line for a big game against a Detroit defense that allowed 30 points to the New Orleans Saints in an overtime win in Week 1.

The Lions rode a massive game from Jahmyr Gibbs (156 rushing yards, two scores) and a clutch touchdown from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown to a 1-0 start. Things will be a lot tougher in Week 2, as they’re road underdogs against Allen and Co.

This game could have a ton of offensive fireworks, and oddsmakers have set the total over 50 points on Thursday night.

With so many star players on the field, I’m taking a bunch of player props for the Lions vs. Bills showdown in Week 2.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Lions vs. Bills on Thursday Night

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen OVER 250.5 Passing Yards (-111)

Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 89.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Amon-Ra St. Brown OVER 7.5 Receptions (-111)

Josh Allen OVER 250.5 Passing Yards (-111)

Josh Allen torched the Houston Texans in Week 2, throwing for 334 yards and two scores. Houston was the No. 1 defense in EPA/Play in the 2025 season, yet Allen not only had a big game through the air, but he had two 100-yard receivers (DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid) in the win.

Now, he takes on a Lions secondary that is down starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph to begin this season. Detroit allowed 410 passing yards to Tyler Shough in Week 1, and a lot of those came in the second half with the Saints making a huge comeback.

Allen may not throw the ball over 50 times like Shough did, but this Buffalo offensive is capable of creating a ton of explosive plays.

Last season, Allen only averaged 215.8 passing yards per game, so there is some risk when it comes to this prop. Still, with Moore in the fold, I think Buffalo is well-equipped to attack a short-handed Lions secondary.

Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 89.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Buffalo allowed 5.1 yards per carry in the 2025 season – the third-most in the NFL – and it’s off to a rough start on the ground in 2026, ranking 26th in the league in EPA/Rush.

That sets up well for Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs, who handled 29 carries in Week 1 against the Saints, turning them into 156 yards and two scores. Gibbs played 74 percent of the Lions offensive snaps and is clearly the focal point of this offense.

Buffalo held Houston running back David Montgomery to just 60 rushing yards on 20 carries, but he still found the end zone three times in that game. I have a hard time trusting this Buffalo run defense, and Gibbs should have more games where he pushes the 100-yard mark now that he’s the clear No. 1 back in this offense.

Amon-Ra St. Brown OVER 7.5 Receptions (-111)

Amon-Ra. St. Brown is a target hog for the Lions, and I expect that to continue in a game where the total is all the way up at 53.5 points in Week 2.

St. Brown had 10 grabs for 67 yards and two scores against New Orleans, receiving 14 targets from Jared Goff. The former fourth-round pick played 89.6 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, and he’s been the No. 1 target for Goff for several years in a row.

Last season, St. Brown had a whopping 172 targets in 17 games (over 10 per game), finishing with eight or more catches in eight of them.

I think he’ll have a big game against a Buffalo defense that allowed Houston’s No. 1 wideout Nico Collins to reel in seven of his 10 targets in Week 1 for 75 yards and a score.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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