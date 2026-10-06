Lions vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

The Detroit Lions' offense has been one of the best in the NFL to begin the season, but their defense hasn't been able to stop anyone, resulting in them starting the season with a 2-2 record.

They head to Arizona for an NFC showdown in Week 5. The Cardinals upset the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, but have since dropped three straight games to fall to 1-3.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Sunday's game.

Lions vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lions -4.5 (-105)

Cardinals +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Lions -218

Cardinals +180

Total

OVER 54.5 (-110)

UNDER 54.5 (-110)

Lions vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 11

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Lions record: 2-2

Cardinals record: 1-3

Lions vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

The Lions are 5-0-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Lions are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 4-0 in Lions games this season.

The Cardinals are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

Lions vs. Cardinals Key Player to Watch

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR - Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown has once again established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL. He has racked up 31 receptions on 46 targets for 202 yards and five touchdowns. The Lions may get healthier on defense, but if they want any hope of winning the division, racking up plenty of points every week is going to be a big part of that. Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the most important players for this Lions team.

Lions vs. Cardinals Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 5 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for betting the OVER in this game:

I don't know if there's a total in a Lions game that's high enough for me to not bet the OVER at this point of the season. Their offense is sixth in EPA per play and third in success rate, but their defense is last in opponent EPA per play and 29th in opponent success rate.

The Cardinals are in a similar situation, but not quite as exaggerated. Their offense is in the top half of the NFL in most offensive metrics, but in the bottom half of most defensive metrics, which makes sense when you consider the makeup of their roster.

Let's sit back and root for points in this NFC showdown.

Pick: OVER 54.5 (-110) via DraftKings

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.