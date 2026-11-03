Lions vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

The Detroit Lions are looking to keep rolling when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit has won three in a row since a loss in Carolina, including a 19-15 win over the Vikings last week. Meanwhile, Miami came back down to reality with a 24-19 loss to the Patriots last week following an upset road win over the Jets.

The Lions are road favorites in this one, but they only have a 1-2 away record this season. Having said that, Miami is 0-3 at home.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 9.

Lions vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lions -7 (-110)

Dolphins +7 (-110)

Moneyline

Lions: -375

Dolphins: +295

Total

50.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Lions vs. Dolphins How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Lions record: 5-2

Dolphins record: 1-6

Lions vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

The Lions are 3-4 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins are 3-4 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 5-2 in the Lions' games this season.

The OVER is 4-3 in the Dolphins' games this season.

Lions vs. Dolphins Injury Reports

Lions Injury Report

Jack Campbell – Doubtful

Jimmy Rolder – Out

Cade Mays – questionable

D.J. Reed – questionable

Jacob Saylors – questionable

Brian Branch – questionable

DJ Wonnum – questionable

Isiah Pacheco – IR

Dolphins Injury Report

Kadyn Proctor – questionable

Malik Herring – questionable

De’Von Achane – IR

Lions vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch

Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs is running free this season in Detroit after David Montgomery left in the offseason. His 157 carries rank second in the league, as do his 773 rushing yards. For good measure, he’s tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns as well with eight through seven games.

Of course, Gibbs is also a threat in the passing game. He’s caught 34 of 44 targets for 285 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

Gibbs ran for 153 yards and a score last week, and you can expect another big game from him against Miami on Sunday.

Lions vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick

The Dolphins have been surprisingly competitive in recent weeks, and the Lions have played some closer games, so I see the temptation to take Miami and the points at home. However, Detroit also has a blowout win in Arizona under its belt, and that came in the Lions’ last road game.

The Lions should be able to score more than the 20 and 19 they’ve been held to in the last two weeks by Green Bay and Minnesota, and I don’t see Miami scoring more than 20 itself.

I’m comfortable laying a touchdown with Detroit, but not much more.

Pick: Lions -7 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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