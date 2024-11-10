Lions vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 10
Two teams with postseason hopes look to bolster their respective resumes with a win on Sunday Night Football.
The Detroit Lions look to be the class of the NFC this season, but can the upstart Texans show a healthy roster can compete with the elite in the NFL? I'm eyeing Texans' star running back Joe Mixon to have a big night on the ground as my favorite player prop for Sunday's primetime showdown.
Get our Mixon prop as well as two Lions related player props below.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Lions vs. Texans in Week 10
- Jared Goff to Throw an Interception
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 15.5 Receiving Yards
- Joe Mixon OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards
Jared Goff to Throw an Interception
Goff has been playing clean ball for the Lions, but I believe game scripts are aiding his ability to protect the ball.
He hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 3, but some of the recent results are a bit misleading as he has only passed the ball more than 22 times twice in those five games.
Against a Texans team that is getting healthier on offense, Nico Collins is expected to return, there can be scoreboard pressure on the Lions to throw the ball more, and Goff may make a mistake with more volume.
At plus money, I’ll take a bite at home to throw a pick.
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 15.5 Receiving Yards
Gibbs remains a focal point of the Lions offense, but I’m going to go for just his receiving yard prop in this one.
He has cleared this number in five of eight games and is a threat for a chunk gain any time he touches the ball, but given that this is a dynamic Houston defense that is top 10 in both EPA/Pass and passing success rate allowed so I can see Goff opting to check it down for Gibbs in a competitive matchup.
Joe Mixon OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards
Mixon has been one of the best signings of the offseason, rushing for over 100 yards in all but one game this season on a ton of volume.
Yes, the Lions defense has been elite this season against the run, top 10 in EPA/Rush, but Mixon’s volume is too high to ignore a number that he has cleared with such ease.
The Texans offense should be getting healthier and with its full host of weapons, Mixon will be that much more difficult to cover.
