Louisville vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
Last season, Louisville ended Notre Dame's hopes of a College Football Playoff berth, can the same happen again?
The Irish welcome to the Cardinals to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a battle of two teams that are each angling for a CFP berth in the 12-team format. Louisville has been untested to date while Notre Dame has had a grueling start to the season, how will that impact this matchup?
Here's our full betting preview for Saturday's headline matchup:
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Louisville: +6 (-110)
- Notre Dame: -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Louisville: +185
- Notre Dame: -225
Total: 45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Louisville vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Louisville Record: 3-0
- Notre Dame Record: 3-1
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Key Players to Watch
Louisville
Ja’Corey Brooks: The Alabama transfer has been outstanding since transferring to Louisville, hauling in 17 catches through three games for 297 yards with two touchdowns. The big-play threat stresses defenses to cover all parts of the field and its clear that he has an instant connection with quarterback Tyler Shough.
Notre Dame
Riley Leonard: Leonard has been battling an injury to his non throwing shoulder, and it has forced this Notre Dame offense to be one dimensional. Leonard has yet to pass for more than 163 yards this season and has made only two big time throws to three turnover worthy plays, per Pro Football Focus. At 6’4”, Leonard is tough to bring down and has been best used as a dual-threat quarterback, but against a stout Louisville defense he may need to find answers in the passing game.
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Sure, Notre Dame is searching for revenge at the hands of Louisville, who blew out the Irish last season.
However, I'm not sure I can trust this Irish offensive line that is down several starters for the season and Riley Leonard continues to battle an injury to his non throwing shoulder.
Louisville has the explosive capability with wide receiver Alabama transfer Ja'Corey Brooks and potentially the return of South Alabama import Caullin Lacy from a broken collarbone to put pressure on this ND offense that is 88th in EPA/Pass so far this season.
The Irish are finishing a grueling stretch of its schedule, and I'm not sure I can trust this team to win with margin in a potentially low scoring affair.
Further, Jeff Brohm has thrived in the role as an underdog. Brohm is 20-13-1 against the spread (ATS) as a head coach in the role of an underdog since landing at Purdue, and that moniker has carried over to Louisville, including beating ND last season. Get this, in that sample, Brohm-led teams are 15-19 straight up as an underdog.
PICK: Louisville +6
