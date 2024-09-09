LSU vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
South Carolina scored a massive win in Week 2, stunning Kentucky in blowout fashion as the road as double digit underdogs, 31-6.
The Gamecocks return home to face a potent LSU offense that has some questions on the defensive side of the ball. Can South Carolina’s strong defense with a physica run game hang around against a talented LSU team that had some trouble putting away Nicholls in Week 2, relative to expectations?
Here’s our full betting preview for Saturday's matchup.
LSU vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- LSU: -7.5 (+100)
- South Carolina: +7.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- LSU: -275
- South Carolina: +230
Total: 50.5
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
LSU vs. South Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- LSU Record: 1-1
- South Carolina Record: 2-0
LSU vs. South Carolina Key Players to Watch
LSU
Garrett Nussmeier: Nussmeier is a high-end passer. He is capable of pushing the ball down the field and also taking what the defense gives him, evident in the close loss at USC. However, the LSU ground game has been suspect thus far and more pressure has been put on the Tigers quarterback. How will he do in his first true road start of the year against an elite South Carolina defensive front?
South Carolina
LaNorris Sellers: The redshirt freshman did what was needed for the Gamecocks to get ahead on the scoreboard and lean on its strong defense to get the win. Still a raw passer, he showed improvement week to week already. He only had 159 yards through the air at Kentucky, but complete 11-of-15 passes and added two touchdown throws. Sellers is 6’3” 242 pounds, if he is able to pick up a head of steam and use his legs as a weapon, in addition to developing talent as a passer, this team may have a higher ceiling than many had thought.
LSU vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
It’s tough to trust LSU as a road favorite of more than a touchdown against a conference foe just yet.
I’m not certain I can trust the South Carolina offense to hold up, but the defense figures to be one of the better in the SEC.
The opposite can be said for LSU, who has an elite offense with plenty of weapons in the passing game, but struggles on defense, allowing Nichols to gain nearly six yards per play in the teams 23-point win in the home opener.
The Tigers defense continues to have questions, and the run game is questionable at best, stifled by USC in the opener to less than four yards per carry. While the South Carolina secondary hasn’t been tested yet, I’m going to trust this defensive line to keep the team in it and put the Tigers behind the sticks.
Meanwhile, the Gamecocks offense may not be able to exploit LSU’s deficiencies at cornerback and the team may struggle to pounce on opportunities.
I lean towards South Carolina as home underdogs, but the first half under is my preferred method of betting this one with Brian Kelly having his team take a cautious approach while South Carolina looks to grind this game to a halt on the ground.
PICK: South Carolina +7.5, First Half Under 24.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
