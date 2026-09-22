Lynx vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, Sept. 22

A potential WNBA Finals preview is set for the final two games of the regular season, as the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever face off on Tuesday and Thursday to close out their 2026 campaign.

Both of these teams have clinched playoff spots, but Indiana is in danger of falling out a top-five spot with two games to play against the No. 1 seed in the league. The Fever lost their last game against the Washington Mystics, and they have just a one-game lead over Washington after Monday’s action.

Minnesota has a ton to play for on Tuesday, as a win would clinch the No. 1 seed for Olivia Miles and Co. Miles (calf) is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s contest.

The Lynx could still fall out of the top spot if they lost both games against Indiana and the Golden State Valkyries (in action against Portland tonight) win out.

So, oddsmakers have set the Lynx as slight favorites on the road in this matchup. Minnesota won the first meeting between these teams (at home) by eight points on Aug. 2.

Can it clinch the top spot in the league to allow it to rest players on Thursday?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday’s marquee matchup in the WNBA.

Lynx vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx +1.5 (-118)

Fever -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Lynx: -102

Fever: -118

Total

186.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Lynx vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 22

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Lynx record: 32-10

Fever record: 27-15

Lynx vs. Fever Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Olivia Miles – questionable

Anastasiia Olairi Kosu – out

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark – probable

Lynx vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Napheesa Collier OVER 19.5 Points (-122)

With Miles questionable for Tuesday’s contest, star forward Napheesa Collier could be in line for an expanded workload on offense.

Collier had 23 points in Sunday’s win over the Connecticut Sun, and she’s now averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3.

The Lynx could lose a ton of offensive production (and shot volume) if Miles sits, and the Fever haven’t exactly been an elite defensive team. Indiana is allowing the fourth-most points per game in the league, and Collier had 18 points on just 13 shots in her first meeting against the Fever this season.

Lynx vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying the Fever at home:

Both the Fever and Lynx have put themselves in precarious positions entering the final two games of the regular season, as Indy is in danger of falling out of the top five and Minnesota may need to win one of these next two games to clinch the No. 1 seed.

Over their last 10 games, the Lynx rank seventh in the WNBA in net rating, and they’ve fallen behind the Valkyries in net rating for the entire 2026 season.

To make matters worse, the Lynx listed Olivia Miles (calf) as questionable for this game. So, Minnesota may be down arguably its best player for this matchup. The Fever have been strong at home (14-7) in 2026, and they have flipped from 1.5-point underdogs to 1.5-point favorites since Miles’ status was released.

I don’t want to take away Minnesota's season as a whole, as the Lynx are 18-3 on the road this season.

Still, if Miles is ruled out, it could swing this spread towards the Fever in a big way. Indy already has the No. 1 offense in the WNBA, and the Lynx don’t have an easy replacement for Miles’ scoring and playmaking that has led them all season with Napheesa Collier (ankle) missing the first half of the campaign.

I’m going to take a shot on Caitlin Clark and Co. as -118 favorites in case Miles misses this matchup, as I believe this game is a true toss up in Indy.

Pick: Fever Moneyline (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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