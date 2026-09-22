Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Kiki Iriafen, Lynx vs. Fever, Valkyries vs. Fire)

Tuesday’s WNBA action features four of the top-five teams in the WNBA with just three days left in the regular season:

Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics

Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever

Toronto Tempo vs. Chicago Sky

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces

Golden State Valkyries vs. Portland Fire

The No. 1 seed is still up for grabs in the W, as the Golden State Valkyries could pass the Minnesota Lynx if they win out and Minnesota loses out. Things are pretty tough for Minnesota to close the season, as it has back-to-back matchups with Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever.

That’s also a worry for the Fever, who have a one-game lead on the No. 6-seeded Mystics and could fall in the standings if they drop both games against the No. 1 seed in the league.

Four of the five games on Tuesday feature playoff teams, putting a ton at stake in the standings. As a result, I’m eyeing three plays for Tuesday’s action after a 1-1 showing on Monday .

Here’s a breakdown of each of my best bets, including a player prop for Kiki Iriafen on Sept. 22.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 100-84 (-2.88 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 275-249-2 (+0.01 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kiki Iriafen OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-117)

Indiana Fever Moneyline (-118) vs. Minnesota Lynx

Golden State Valkyries -14.5 (-105) vs. Portland Fire

Kiki Iriafen OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-117)

Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen has played in two of the three games against the Sun in the 2026 campaign, pulling down 14 and 10 boards in those matchups.

The two-time All-Star has eight straight games with at least 10 rebounds, pushing her season average to 9.6 per game.

The Sun are 10th in the league in rebound percentage and ninth in opponent rebounds per game this season, and they’re down two frontcourt pieces in Brittney Griner and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

With the Mystics looking to move up in the standings, I expect a pretty big workload for Iriafen on Tuesday night.

Indiana Fever Moneyline (-118) vs. Minnesota Lynx

Both the Fever and Lynx have put themselves in precarious positions entering the final two games of the regular season, as Indy is in danger of falling out of the top five and Minnesota may need to win one of these next two games to clinch the No. 1 seed.

Over their last 10 games, the Lynx rank seventh in the WNBA in net rating, and they’ve fallen behind the Valkyries in net rating for the entire 2026 season.

To make matters worse, the Lynx listed Olivia Miles (calf) as questionable for this game. So, Minnesota may be down arguably its best player for this matchup. The Fever have been strong at home (14-7) in 2026, and they have flipped from 1.5-point underdogs to 1.5-point favorites since Miles’ status was released.

I don’t want to take away Minnesota's season as a whole, as the Lynx are 18-3 on the road this season.

Still, if Miles is ruled out, it could swing this spread towards the Fever in a big way. Indy already has the No. 1 offense in the WNBA, and the Lynx don’t have an easy replacement for Miles’ scoring and playmaking that has led them all season with Napheesa Collier (ankle) missing the first half of the campaign.

I’m going to take a shot on Caitlin Clark and Co. as -118 favorites in case Miles misses this matchup, as I believe this game is a true toss up in Indy.

Golden State Valkyries -14.5 (-105) vs. Portland Fire

So far this season, the Valkyries have beaten the Fire by 18, 17 and 16 points, and all six of their wins on their current win streak have come by double digits.

Golden State now has the best net rating in the WNBA while remaining the league’s No. 1 defense.

In two meetings with the Fire since Aug. 30, the Valkyries have held them to 69 and 66 points.

Portland’s season is over since it cannot make the playoffs, and the Fire are on a four-game skid with losses to Golden State (twice), Phoenix and Los Angeles (by 21 on Sunday).

The Fire are just 14th in the league in defensive rating and are 12th in net rating in 2026.

With the No. 1 seed still up for grabs, I expect the Valkyries to run away with this matchup on Tuesday. Golden State has been impressive against the spread as a road favorite, going 6-5 with an average scoring margin of plus-10.2 points per game in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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