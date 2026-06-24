Lynx vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, June 24

The young Washington Mystics are starting to heat up, winning three games in a row to jump up to the No. 8 spot in the WNBA standings.

Washington is over .500 (8-7), but it has a tough matchup against the Minnesota Lynx, as Wednesday marks the second game in a row between these teams. Washington got the better of Minnesota on Sunday, winning by five points on the road, but the Lynx are favored by 9.5 points in the rematch in Washington tonight.

Minnesota has the best record and net rating in the WNBA, and it’s been elite on the road, winning seven of eight games while going a perfect 8-0 against the spread. So, the Mystics have their work cut out for them on Wednesday night if they want to sweep this home and home series.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Lynx vs. Mystics on June 24.

Lynx vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx -9.5 (+100)

Mystics +9.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Lynx: -425

Mystics: +330

Total

169.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Lynx vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, Victory+ Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Lynx record: 13-4

Mystics record: 8-7

Lynx vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova – out

Napheesa Collier – out

Dorka Juhasz – out

Mystics Injury Report

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs – available

Lynx vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kiki Iriafen UNDER 7.5 Rebounds (-109)

Kiki Iriafen is averaging 8.5 rebounds per game this season, but she’s failed to clear 7.5 boards in four games in a row, including Sunday’s win over Minnesota.

Iriafen finished with seven boards in just over 24 minutes, as she picked up five fouls in the matchup. Foul trouble has been something to watch with the second-year forward, as she has four or more fouls in five of her 12 games in 2026.

The Lynx are an elite rebounding team, ranking fourth in rebound percentage and fifth in opponent rebounds per game. So, even if Iriafen has a solid game, she may not reach her season average on Wednesday.

Lynx vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

I’m going to trust the Lynx to bounce back on the road on Wednesday night.

Minnesota has covered the spread in all eight of its road games this season, and it has a net rating of plus-14.4 overall and plus-14.1 on the road. So, a blowout win wouldn’t be surprising, even with how well the Mystics have played as of late.

Despite this three-game winning streak, Washington is still 10th in the W in net rating and 12th in offensive rating, which is a pretty big concern against a Lynx team that has the best defensive rating in the league.

Washington is also just 2-3 at home so far this season, dropping games to Indiana, New York and Los Angeles.

The Lynx shot just 4-for-21 from 3 in the loss on Sunday, and I’d expect a bounce-back showing from a team that is No. 1 in the league in 3-point percentage (38.0 percent) this season.

Pick: Lynx -9.5 (+100 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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