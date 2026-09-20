Lynx vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Sept. 20

Sunday’s WNBA action opens up with the Minnesota Lynx and Napheesa Collier taking on the Connecticut Sun in what has become a must-win game for the Lynx.

Minnesota has dropped three games in a row, cutting its lead over the Golden State Valkyries to just a half game. While Golden State needs to finish a game ahead of the Lynx for the No. 1 seed since it lost the season series, that is very much in play with three games left for Minnesota in the regular season.

Luckily for the Lynx, they’re 17.5-point favorites on the road in this matchup, as the Sun have dropped several games in a row by 20 or more points, including a 44-point loss to Atlanta on Thursday.

The Sun have the worst net rating in the WNBA this season, but they did take one of their two matchups with the Lynx back in July.

Let’s examine the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for final matchup in the season series between these teams.

Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx -17.5 (-108)

Sun +17.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Lynx: -2100

Sun: +1100

Total

166.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lynx vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. ESt

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

How to Watch (TV): Fox 9+, NBC Sports Boston, Victory+ Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Lynx record: 31-10

Sun record: 10-31

Lynx vs. Sun Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Anastasiia Olairi Kosu – out

Sun Injury Report

Brittney Griner – questionable

Kennedy Burke – out

Olivia Nelson-Ododa – out

Lynx vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Napheesa Collier 7+ Rebounds (-177)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Collier is a great prop target against the Sun:

Lynx star Napheesa Collier is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game in her 13 appearances in 2026, and she’s coming off a seven-rebound game on Friday in a loss to the New York Liberty.

Collier has grabbed at least seven boards in nine of her 13 games this season, including four in a row. She has yet to face the Sun in the 2026 season, but CT has listed Olivia Nelson-Ododa as out and Brittney Griner as questionable for Sunday’s matchup.

So, there shouldn’t be a ton of resistance on the boards for the Lynx.

Connecticut also ranks just 10th in the league in rebound percentage and opponent rebounds per game, making this a pretty favorable matchup for Collier to at least hit her season average.

Lynx vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

These teams played two close games back in July, and the Sun actually picked up a win over the Lynx on the road.

Despite that, I am fading CT – even at home – on Sunday given its recent form.

The Sun have lost four games in a row by 20 or more points, including a 44-point loss to Atlanta in their first game out of the FIBA World Cup break.

CT has the worst net rating in the WNBA (Minnesota has the second-best), and the Sun have a minus-21.4 net rating over their last 10 games.

Minnesota desperately needs this game, as another loss would put it in serious danger of dropping to the No. 2 spot in the standings. Since the Sun have nothing to play for, I don’t mind laying the points with the Lynx in a prime bounce-back spot.

Pick: Lynx -17.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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