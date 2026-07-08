Lynx vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, July 8

The Minnesota Lynx are looking for revenge on Wednesday night in a rematch against the Connecticut Sun.

These teams are playing a little home-and-home to open this week, and Connecticut pulled off a massive upset as a double-digit underdog on Monday in Minnesota. Napheesa Collier (out tonight) and Olivia Miles (doubtful tonight) both missed Monday’s game for the Lynx, but they’re still favored by 7.5 points on the road on Wednesday.

The Sun have just five wins in the 2026 campaign, though they have won three of their last four.

The Lynx are battling for the top spot in the W with the Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries, and they’d love to avoid a second straight loss to one of the worst teams in the league.

I’m eyeing a player prop and a side for this matchup, as the Sun may be undervalued at home when it comes to the spread.

Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx -7.5 (-102)

Sun +7.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Lynx: -310

Sun: +250

Total

168.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Lynx vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Lynx record: 15-6

Sun record: 5-16

Lynx vs. Sun Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Napheesa Collier -- out

Olivia Miles -- doubtful

Emma Cechova -- out



Sun Injury Report

Aneesah Morrow -- out

Lynx vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet

Leila Lacan 12+ Points (-163)

Sun guard Leila Lacan is averaging 12.5 points per game this season despite the fact that she’s shooting just 39.5 percent from the field.

Lacan has started all 12 games that she’s appeared in this season, scoring 12 or more points in seven of them, including five straight. She had 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting in Monday’s win over the Lynx.

While I’d love to see Lacan’s efficiency improve as the Sun look for long-term pieces on this roster, the 2024 first-round pick did shoot 47.7 percent from the field last season.

LAcan’s volume is way up in 2026, as she’s taking 11.8 shots per game – three shots more than the 2025 campaign. So, it’s pretty reasonable for her to reach her season average on Wednesday, even against one of the best defenses in the league.

Lynx vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

Connecticut has a lot of shaky stats this season, but it has been great against the spread at home, going 6-2 as a home dog and 6-5 ATS overall.

After winning outright as massive underdogs against the Lynx on Monday, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Sun keep this game within eight points on July 8.

CT is 14th in the league in net rating for the entire season, but over its last 10 games it has a net rating of just minus-0.1. On top of that, the Sun have posted an average scoring margin of minus-1.9 when set as home dogs this season.

Now, the Lynx have the best against the spread record in the league, but they remain short-handed on Wednesday with Miles likely out of the lineup.

Minnesota’s net rating has also dipped to plus-8.2 over the last 10 games after sitting well over 10 to start the season. The Lynx will probably win this rematch, but don’t sleep on CT hanging around on Wednesday night.

Pick: Sun +7.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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