Magic vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 16

Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic have turned around a slow start, winning three games in a row heading into Monday night’s matchup against the Boston Celtics.

The Magic are underdogs on the road, but they’re playing better for new head coach Sean Sweeney, even though Paolo Banchero remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Boston is coming off a blowout win on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks, but it’s possible the team will be short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back. The C’s have rested Paul George and Jayson Tatum in different games, but Boston isn’t required to release an injury report until later in the day.

The C’s are off to a great start, winning 11 of their first 13 games while ranking first in the NBA in net rating. The Magic have playoff hopes this season, but this team needs to get healthy to have a real chance to compete in a loaded Eastern Conference.

These teams played earlier this season in Orlando, with Boston picking up an 11-point win. Can the C’s take a 2-0 lead in the season series?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.

Magic vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +8.5 (-113)

Celtics -8.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Magic: +287

Celtics: -360

Total

212.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Magic vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 16

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBCSN

Magic record: 5-7

Celtics record: 11-2

Magic vs. Celtics Injury Report

Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero – out

Noah Penda – out

Jonathan Isaac – out

Izaiyah Nelson – out

Celtics Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Magic vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum OVER 6.5 Assists (-112)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props column , I shared why Tatum is undervalued against the Magic:

This season, Tatum has been the main initiator on offense for the C's, and it's led to some career-high assist numbers.

The Celtics star is averaging 7.3 dimes on 12.4 potential assists per game, picking up seven or more assists in eight of his 12 games, including his lone matchup with the Magic. Tatum has really come along as a passer in recent seasons, and he has a favorable matchup against this Orlando defense.

The Magic are just 20th in the league in opponent assists per game and are league average (15th) in defensive rating. Since Tatum's usage in this offense is higher than any of his teammates, I expect him to lead the way in assists. This prop is set just below his season average, so I don't mind the OVER on Monday.

Magic vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

There’s a lot of ways to play this game, but I’m going simple and taking Boston to win and cover at home.

The Magic have looked better over the last week, yet they’re still just 20th in the NBA in net rating and down their best player in Banchero.

Boston already beat the Magic by 11 on the road, and I expect the C’s to have most of their rotation in action in this game after they didn’t have to exert too much effort in a blowout win over Dallas.

The C’s are the best team in the league from a net rating perspective, and they’ve covered the spread in eight of 13 games. On top of that, Boston is a top-five team in both offensive rating and defensive rating. There aren’t many regular-season squads better than Joe Mazzulla-coached teams, so I’m going to take Boston to handle business at home.

Pick: Celtics -8.5 (-107 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .