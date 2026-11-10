Magic vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 10

Darius Acuff Jr. and the Sacramento Kings are off to just a 1-9 start, and they’ll take on another struggling team on Tuesday night, as the Orlando Magic and Franz Wagner come to town.

Orlando is just 2-7 to start the 2026-27 season, and new head coach Sean Sweeney is facing an uphill battle to get his team into the playoffs in the East. Not only is the Eastern Conference playoff picture loaded, but the Magic are down Paolo Banchero (ankle) and guard Jalen Suggs (knee) for this game. Both have missed over a week, and it appears that Banchero could be out until closer to December.

That’s a huge blow to this Magic offense, and the team isn’t that deep because of all the money being paid to Suggs, Banchero, Wagner and Desmond Bane.

Meanwhile, the Kings are off to a 1-9 start after losing to Miami on Sunday. Acuff is in the Rookie of the Year conversation, but Sacramento has a weird mix of young guys and veterans and not many wins to show for it.

The Kings are going to want to avoid the relegation zone (a bottom-three record) so they have a good draft pick in the 2027 draft, but it may be tough on a roster that doesn’t really fit together.

So, who gets back on track with a win on Tuesday?

Oddsmakers have set the Magic as favorites with both of these teams on losing streaks ahead of this game.

Magic vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic -6.5 (-105)

Kings +6.5 (-116)

Moneyline

Magic: -229

Kings: +190

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Magic vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, MagicTV 27 (WRDQ), NBA League Pass

Magic record: 2-7

Kings record: 1-9

Magic vs. Kings Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Jonathan Isaac – out

Paolo Banchero – out

Jalen Suggs – out

Izaiyah Nelson – out

Noah Penda – out

Kings Injury Report

Ben Simmons – out

Maxime Raynaud – out

Domantas Sabonis – questionable

Jonathan Mogbo – out

Keegan Murray – questionable

Sean Pedulla – out

Magic vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Darius Acuff Jr. to Record a Double-Double (+290)

In today’s edition of SI Betting’s best NBA props column , I shared why Acuff could hit this prop for the third time in his last four games:

Sacramento rookie Darius Acuff Jr. has shown some serious flashes in his first NBA season, and he’s averaging 25.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. There are some interesting prop angles to consider for Acuff, who is averaging 23.0 shots and 9.4 3-point attempts per night, but I like him to pick up a double-double at nearly 3/1 against the Magic.

This season, Acuff has three double-doubles, and he’s now taking on an Orlando team that is 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.

Acuff is averaging over seven dimes on 12.0 potential assists per night. He’s also been a lock to score 10 points, putting up at least 12 in every game and 20 or more in eight of his 10 NBA games.

After two double-doubles in his last three games, Acuff is in a great spot to get another on Tuesday.

Magic vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The Kings are 28th in the league in net rating this season, but the Magic aren’t much better, ranking 24th in net rating through their first nine games.

Orlando is one of the worst teams in the league against the spread (3-6), and it lacks any real offensive punch with Banchero out of the lineup.

The Magic have wins over the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors – two potential playoff teams – yet they’ve looked awful during this four-game skid, failing to score 100 points twice while also mixing in a 13-point loss to the struggling Phoenix Suns.

I don’t think the Kings are a team anyone should bet on to win, especially with Domantas Sabonis questionable for this game. Still, they’re coming off a cover against Miami and beat Dallas last week by 15 points for their first win.

The Kings may lose this game, but laying 6.5 points with this Orlando offense is a major risk. I’ll take the points with two struggling teams facing off on Tuesday.

Pick: Kings +6.5 (-116 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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