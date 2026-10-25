Magic vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Oct. 25

Both the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks are in search of their first win in the 2026-27 season heading into Sunday’s meeting at Madison Square Garden.

The defending champs have come up short in back-to-back matchups against potential contenders in the Eastern Conference, losing at home to Philadelphia and on the road to the Boston Celtics to open the 2026-27 season.

Meanwhile, Orlando lost Paolo Banchero (ankle) for the next several weeks in a loss to Minnesota on Friday and is off to a brutal start offensively (28th in offensive rating).

Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs will lead the way for Orlando on Sunday as new head coach Sean Sweeney looks to get his first win. However, the Magic are 7.5-point underdogs on the road against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks.

Can New York cover at home? The Knicks were the best team against the spread at home in the 2025-26 season on their way to their first title in 53 years.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup between these two playoff hopefuls in the East.

Magic vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +7.5 (-110)

Knicks -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Magic: +240

Knicks: -298

Total

224.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Magic vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBA League Pass, MSG, MagicTV 27

Magic record: 0-2

Knicks record: 0-2

Magic vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero – out

Izaiyah Nelson – out

Noah Penda – out

Jonathan Isaac – out

Anthony Black – questionable

Knicks Injury Report

Jose Alvarado – questionable

Magic vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Franz Wagner OVER 21.5 Points (-123)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why Wagner could have a big game against the Knicks:

Paolo Banchero (ankle) is set to miss the next several weeks for the Orlando Magic, which should lead to expanded offensive roles for Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and others, starting on Sunday against the New York Knicks.

New York is 11th in the league in defensive rating this season, but I love this matchup for Wagner, who has thrived in a lead role in the past. Last season, in 10 games with Banchero out of the lineup, Wagner averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. That includes a 37-point showing against this Knicks team.

So far this season, Wagner is averaging 20 points per game, dropping 22 in the season opener. He’s shooting 47.1 percent from the field, and I expect him to push 18-20 shots in this matchup against New York.

The Knicks have a bunch of elite wing defenders, but this prop pick is more of a usage play for Wagner than anything else.

Magic vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The defending champions are off to an 0-2 start, ranking dead last in the NBA in points per game and 27th in offensive rating. Shockingly the Magic have been worse on that end of the floor.

Orlando ranks behind the Knicks in offensive rating (28th) through two games. The Magic are also down Paolo Banchero (ankle) for the next four to six weeks, which has moved the Knicks to 7.5-point favorites in this game.

New York was the best team in the NBA against the spread at home last season, and I’m not putting too much stock into the Knicks’ losses against the 76ers and Celtics to open the season. Those are two contending teams, and New York was very much in both games.

Meanwhile, the Magic lost to Atlanta and then were blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves despite horrible shooting games from both Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. I don’t trust this Magic team offensively, and it seems destined for a big trade down the line, especially now that Banchero is once again injured.

The Knicks should get their first win of the 2026-27 season on Sunday night.

Pick: Knicks -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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