Magic vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 28

The Orlando Magic avoided an 0-3 start on Sunday, knocking off the defending champion New York Knicks behind a massive game from Franz Wagner.

They have another big Eastern Conference test ahead, as they’ll take on the Toronto Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday. The Raptors are off to a 2-1 start, losing their last game against Minnesota on Sunday after a 2-0 start.

There are a ton of players banged up already for both of these teams, including stars Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Raptors wing Kawhi Leonard (knee). They are both out for this game, and the Magic are also down guard Jalen Suggs (knee) after he was injured on Sunday against the Knicks.

Desmond Bane and Wagner are going to have much bigger roles for the Magic going forward, though Bane has gotten off to a slow start shooting the ball this season.

For Toronto, the Scottie Barnes-RJ Barrett-Immanuel Quickley trio will be tested without Leonard as it looks to remain in the conversation for a top spot in the East. The Raptors are sixth in the odds to win the NBA Finals this season after the first week of action.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash on Wednesday night.

Magic vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +4.5 (-110)

Raptors -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Magic: +154

Raptors: -185

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Magic vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, MagicTV 27, DAZN, NBA League Pass

Magic record: 1-2

Raptors record: 2-1

Magic vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero – out

Anthony Black – questionable

Jalen Suggs – out

Jonathan Isaac – out

Izaiyah Nelson – out

Noah Penda – out

Raptors Injury Report

Nate Bittle – out

Kawhi Leonard – out

Malachi Smith – out

Magic vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Immanuel Quickley OVER 5.5 Assists (-151)

In today’s edition of my best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why Quickley should have an increased role with Kawhi Leonard out:

The Toronto Raptors are going to be without Kawhi Leonard (knee) for at least the next week, which should give more playmaking opportunities to both Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes.

Through three games, Quickley is averaging 5.0 assists on 11.0 potential assists per game, and he’s picked up six or more dimes in two of his three appearances.

Injuries derailed the star guard’s 2025-26 season, but he’s a proven playmaker, averaging 5.8 or more dimes per game in each of his seasons in Toronto. So, I don’t mind Quickley in this market against the Orlando Magic, who rank 26th in the NBA in opponent assists per game through the first week of the season.

Without Leonard handling offensive possessions, more of the offense will have to run through Quickley, Barnes and RJ Barrett in the coming weeks.

Magic vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have strong defensive identities, and the Raptors are No. 1 in the league in defensive rating through their first three games.

Now, with both teams down key pieces on offense, will we see a low-scoring game on Wednesday?

I think so.

The Magic are just 24th in offensive rating while the Raptors are 22nd, and the UNDER has hit in every game for the Raptors so far this season. On top of that, the Magic have hit the UNDER in two of their three games and are now down their No. 1 scorer (Paolo Banchero), their point guard (Jalen Suggs) and potentially their top replacement for those guys in Anthony Black (questionable).

Kawhi Leonard’s absence gives Toronto a little less offensive punch, and let’s not forget that this was a top-10 defense in the 2025-26 season.

I think the UNDER is the play with neither team at full strength on Oct. 28.

Pick: UNDER 222.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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