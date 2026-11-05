Magic vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 5

The Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns are both off to slow starts in the 2026-27 season, but one of them will get a win on Thursday night in Phoenix.

Devin Booker and the Suns dropped to 1-5 on Wednesday night, losing at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, yet they’re set as small favorites against an Orlando team that is already short-handed in the 2026-27 campaign.

Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) are both out for multiple weeks, and that has left Franz Wager, Desmond Bane and Anthony Black to run the offense on a team that isn’t super deep with scoring.

The Magic are in the bottom 10 in the league in both offensive and defensive rating, but they haven’t been as bad as the Suns (last in defensive rating), who have yet to cover the spread in a single game this season.

Here’s a breakdown of this interconference matchup, including the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction on Thursday.

Magic vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +1.5 (-114)

Suns -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Magic: -104

Suns: -114

Total

223.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Magic vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family 3TV, Suns Live, MagicTV 27

Magic record: 2-5

Suns record: 1-5

Magic vs. Suns Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero – out

Jonathan Isaac – out

Noah Penda – out

Jalen Suggs – out

Izaiyah Nelson – out

Suns Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Magic vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Anthony Black OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-114)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why Black is worth a look in an expanded role with Banchero and Suggs still out:

Magic guard Anthony Black has been thrust into the starting lineup with Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs sidelined, and the former lottery pick is off to a strong start this season.

Now, he takes on a Phoenix defense that is 30th in the league in defensive rating and really struggles against opposing point guards, allowing nearly 30 points per game.

Black is averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season, putting up 26, 11, 33 and 34 points, rebounds and assists in his four games. He’s played over 30 minutes in back-to-back contests and should remain a focal part of the Orlando attack alongside Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane.

I’m buying him at this number against a Suns defense that may be even worse on the second night of a back-to-back.

Magic vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

The Suns are off to an awful start in the 2026-27 season, losing to Portland on Wednesday to drop to 1-5.

So far this season, the Suns rank 30th in defensive rating and 25th in net rating, and they’re really missed starting center Mark Williams down low. There’s a chance the Suns could be short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back, so I don’t want to take them as favorites – even against the two-win Magic.

The injury bug has once again crushed Orlando with Banchero and Suggs sidelined, and the Magic rank in the bottom 10 in the league in both offensive and defensive rating.

Yet, I think they’re equipped to beat a Suns team that hasn’t been able to stop anyone and has just one win (against the Steph Curry-less Warriors) in the 2026-27 season.

Orlando still has Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane to run the show, and the Suns are the only team in the NBA that has yet to cover the spread this season.

Pick: Magic +1.5 (-114 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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