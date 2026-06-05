Maja Chwalinska vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction, Odds for Women’s French Open Final

We have a fascinating match ahead of us for the women's final at the French Open. The top contenders, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, were eliminated earlier in the tournament, and it's Maja Chwalinska and Mirra Andreeva who are now set to face off at Roland-Garros.

Andreeva is a young phenom who has been competing at Grand Slams for the past few years, despite being just 19 years old. She's now set as a heavy favorite to win her first career major tournament.

The underdog in the final is Maja Chwalinska. If she can pull off one more upset, she will not only break the record for the lowest-ranked player to win the French Open, but she'll smash the record. The lowest-ranked man to win the tournament was Gustavo Kuerten, who won it as the No. 66-ranked men's player in 1997. On the women's side, Iga Swiatek set the record when she won it in 2020 as the No. 54-ranked women's player in the world.

So, who's going to win? A young phenom looking for her first career Grand Slam, or the Cinderella story who can set an all-time French Open record? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Maja Chwalinska vs. Mirra Andreeva Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Maja Chwalinska +310

Mirra Andreeva -400

Total

20.5 (Over +106/Under -140)

Maja Chwalinska vs. Mirra Andreeva How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 5

Time: 9:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Maja Chwalinska vs. Mirra Andreeva: History and Tournament Results

These two have never played against each other in a match.

Maja Chwalinska

The 24-year-old is in the midst of the best performance of her career. Before this run to the quarterfinals, Chwalinska had only made it past qualifying in two other Grand Slams. She lost in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open and reached the second round at Wimbledon in 2022. She entered this year's French Open ranked No. 113 in women's tennis.

Her improbable run has consisted of wins against Qinwen Zhang, Elise Mertens, Maria Sakkari, Diane Parry, Anna Kalinskaya, and Diana Shnaider.

Mirra Andreeva

Andreeva has now matched her best result in a Grand Slam in her young career. She also made it to the semifinals at the 2024 French Open as a 17-year-old. She has a 79% win rate at this tournament, her best amongst the four Grand Slams. She made it to the quarterfinals here in 2025.

Her five wins in this tournament have come against Fiona Ferro, Marina Bassols Ribera, Marie Bouzkova, Jil Teichmann, Sorana Cirstea, and Marta Kostyuk. Her only lost set came against Bassols Ribera in the second round.

Maja Chwalinska vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction and Pick

I bet Andreeva to win the French Open before it began, and I'm obviously not going to back down now with her one win as a big favorite away. She has been playing the best tennis of her career, despite being just 19 years old. She has lost just one set the entire path to the final, and Chwalinska is going to be one of the easiest opponents she will have faced.

Chwalinska did what she had to do to get to this spot, but let's be completely honest, the bracket broke her way. She didn't face a single player that was seeded inside the top 20, which is mathematically hard to do en route to the final. Andreeva is by far the best player that she will have faced in the tournament, and even with her playing the best tennis of her career, Andreeva is too technically sound for her to hang with.

I'm going to bet Andreeva to win this match in straight sets.

Pick: Andreeva Wins 2:0 (-150) via FanDuel

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