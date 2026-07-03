Marcos Giron vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3

Alexander Zverev has a chance to win his second straight Grand Slam title after winning the French Open earlier this year. He's through to the third round at Wimbledon and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Does Marcos Giron have any chance of upsetting him on Saturday? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Marcos Giron vs. Alexander Zverev Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Marcos Giron +1000

Alexander Zverev -2300

Total

33.5 (Over -118/Under -112)

Marcos Giron vs. Alexander Zverev How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Marcos Giron vs. Alexander Zverev: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two have faced each other four times in their careers. Zverev is 4-0 in those matches, with the most recent taking place at Halle in 2025.

Marcos Giron

Marcos Giron has already had his best career Wimbledon performance, having never made it past the second round before. With one more win, he'll set his best career appearance at any Grand Slam tournament. He has defeated Corentin Moutet and Quentin Halys in the first two rounds.

Alexander Zverev

Wimbledon has historically been Alexander Zverev's worst Grand Slam. He has a 64% win rate at this tournament and has never made it to the quarterfinals. He defeated Alexander Blockx and then followed that up with a win over Valentin Royer in straight sets in the second round.

Marcos Giron vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Best Bet

Zverev has made quick work of Giron every time that he has faced him, and Giron hasn't done anything in recent tournaments to make me think this time will be anything different. He has failed to make it past the Round of 32 in his previous two starts, with one of them being an ATP 250 tournament.

I'm going to back Zverev to win this match in straight sets to advance to the fourth round.

Pick: Alexander Zverev Wins 3-0 (-155) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can get $350 in bonus bets . Create your new FanDuel account today, bet $5 for seven straight days and get $350 in bonus bets back.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!