Mariners vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 14

The Los Angeles Angels return home for a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners starting on Monday night.

The Angels went 3-6 on their road trip, concluding with a three-game sweep at the hands of the Nationals over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Mariners are 4-3 in their last seven games, but did start their road trip by losing two of three to the A’s.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Angels on Monday, Sept. 14.

Mariners vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+149)

Angels +1.5 (-181)

Moneyline

Mariners -114

Angels -106

Total

7.5 (Over -107/Under -113)

Mariners vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Kade Anderson (1-1, 4.29 ERA)

Angels: Reid Detmers (5-8, 3.32 ERA)

Kade Anderson had the best start of his young career last time out, allowing just one run on six hits in six innings against the Rangers.

Reid Detmers threw another gem in his last start, allowing just one hit in six scoreless innings at Fenway Park. He threw 6.2 shutout innings against the Mariners back in April.

Mariners vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 14

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, ABTV

Mariners record: 70-80

Angels record: 56-93

Mariners vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Reid Detmers UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (+131)

Detmers has been a different pitcher in the second half. He’s allowed just nine runs in 59.1 innings (1.37) after posting a 4.39 ERA in the first half.

The southpaw has allowed UNDER 1.5 earned runs in six straight starts and eight of 10 in the second half, and had a strong outing against Seattle this spring.

Mariners vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

It’s a solid pitching matchup tonight in Anaheim with Kade Anderson set to face off against Reid Detmers.

Anderson had a hiccup against the A’s two starts ago, but has allowed a total of five runs in 16 innings in his other three outings. Detmers has been fantastic recently for the Angels. He threw six one-hit innings in Boston last time out, and has allowed just three runs in 39 innings across his last six starts.

Neither of these teams have been all that great offensively, so this should be a low-scoring game in Anaheim with two strong pitchers on the mound.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-113)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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