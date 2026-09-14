Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Tigers-Blue Jays, Mariners-Angels, Marlins-Diamondbacks)

We have a busier Monday slate this week with 10 games on the docket.

I’m targeting a pair of favorites and a low-scoring game in Anaheim for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Sept. 14.

MLB Best Bets for Monday, Sept. 14

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Toronto Blue Jays (-138) vs. Detroit Tigers

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels UNDER 7.5 (-113)

Arizona Diamondbacks (-132) vs. Miami Marlins

Toronto Blue Jays (-138) vs. Detroit Tigers

The Blue Jays are back on track at home as they eye the final Wild Card spot in the American League. Toronto improved to 39-36 at home (36-39 on the road) by taking two of three from the O’s, and the Tigers are now on the road after a successful homestand.

Troy Melton flew under the radar earlier in the season for the Tigers, but he’s been struggling as of late with 15 earned runs in 23.2 innings across his last four starts.

It’ll be Jose Soriano for the Blue Jays, and the right-hander threw seven two-run innings on the road against the A’s last time out.

While both teams are on the upswing, Toronto is much better at home than Detroit is on the road (31-43), and the Jays have more to play for.

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels UNDER 7.5 (-113)

It’s a solid pitching matchup tonight in Anaheim with Kade Anderson set to face off against Reid Detmers.

Anderson had a hiccup against the A’s two starts ago, but has allowed a total of five runs in 16 innings in his other three outings. Detmers has been fantastic recently for the Angels. He threw six one-hit innings in Boston last time out, and has allowed just three runs in 39 innings across his last six starts.

Neither of these teams have been all that great offensively, so this should be a low-scoring game in Anaheim with two strong pitchers on the mound.

Arizona Diamondbacks (-132) vs. Miami Marlins

The Diamondbacks need to get back on track if they want to make up the 2.5-game deficit in the NL Wild Card race. They just lost two of three to Texas, but should have the edge in their series against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara turned back the clock earlier this season, but has been so-so as of late. He allowed seven runs in 4.1 innings against the Mets last time out, making it three starts in a row with at least four runs allowed.

Corbin Burnes allowed just two hits in three shutout innings against the Royals last week in his first start in over 15 months. He threw 57 pitches in that outing, so he should be able to go a bit deeper into tonight’s game.

Finally, the Diamondbacks are 42-33 at home while the Marlins are 29-43 on the road. I’ll back the Snakes to get back on track tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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