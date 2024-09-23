Mariners vs. Astros Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Sept. 23 (How to Bet Total)
It’s going to take a miracle for the Seattle Mariners to overtake the Houston Astros in the AL West in MLB’s final week, but luckily they have a three-game set with them starting on Monday.
Seattle – with a sweep – could cut the Astros lead to two games with three to play later on this week, but right now Seattle is five games back in the West and two games back of the final wild card spot heading into tonight’s action.
With Houston looking to lock up another division title, oddsmakers have favored Hunter Brown and the Astros at home.
Houston won’t finish with the best record in the American League, but it is extremely close to clinching a playoff spot.
How should we wager on these division rivals? First, let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and probable pitchers for Monday night’s contest.
Mariners vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mariners +1.5 (-162)
- Astros -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Mariners: +136
- Astros: -162
Total
- 8 (Over -102/Under -118)
Mariners vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Bryce Miller (11-8, 2.06 ERA)
- Houston: Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.57 ERA)
Mariners vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 23
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports Northwest, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Mariners record: 80-76
- Astros record: 85-71
Mariners vs. Astros Key Players to Watch
Seattle Mariners
Bryce Miller: This is the third start for Miller against the Astros this season, but it's his first since May, so there may not be a ton to take away from his first two outings. So far this season, Miller has led the Mariners to a 16-14 record with a 3.06 ERA, and he’s allowed just five runs in four starts in September.
Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez: There’s a chance Alvarez (knee contusion) doesn’t play in this game, which would be a massive blow to the Seattle offense. Alvarez is hitting .308 with 35 homers and 86 runs batted in this season.
Mariners vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Seattle’s offense has been one of the worst in baseball all season long, ranking 23rd in OPS and 22nd in runs scored.
With two solid starters in Brown and Miller on the mound, I don’t mind a play on the under, especially since Miller has a 1.99 ERA in four starts this month.
Losing Alvarez would be a blow to Houston’s offense – and another reason to bet the UNDER. The Astros are 10th in runs scored and eighth in OPS this season, but they’re the second best UNDER team in the league (87-64-5).
Pick: UNDER 8 (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.