Marlins vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 17

The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers are both looking to get back on track after getting swept before the All-Star break.

The Marlins mustered just five runs in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Guardians, while the Brewers got outscored 24-13 in their sweep in Pittsburgh.

Milwaukee took two of three from the Fish down in Miami in April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Brewers on Friday, July 17.

Marlins vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-171)

Brewers -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Marlins +129

Brewers -156

Total

8.0 (Over -117/Under -103)

Marlins vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (10-5, 3.99 ERA)

Brewers: Logan Henderson (3-1, 3.18 ERA)

Sandy Alcantara has found his form again this season. He’s lowered his ERA from 4.66 on May 26 down to below 4.00 thanks to a stretch of 19 ER in 55.1 IP (3.09 ERA) in his last eight starts. The right-hander allowed three earned runs or fewer in all but one of those starts, and that one came at Coors Field.

Logan Henderson returned from the injured list to allow three runs on as many hits in 5.1 innings in St. Louis last week. That was his first time allowing more than two runs in a game this season.

Marlins vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, BREW

Marlins record: 52-45

Brewers record: 59-37

Marlins vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Garrett Mitchell OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+117)

Garrett Mitchell has been one of the key cogs for the Brewers this season. He’s not a household name, nor will he ever be, but the center fielder is batting .274 with an .822 OPS, scoring 42 runs and driving in 44 through 86 contests.

Mitchell is batting .292 at home and is 2 for 4 against Alcantara in his career. He’s gone OVER 1.5 HRR in six of his last seven games and 12 of his last 14, bringing him up to a 58% clip on the season.

Marlins vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

This should be a good old-fashioned pitcher's duel in Milwaukee tonight.

Alcantara and Henderson have both been solid this season, especially recently, and neither of these teams is an offensive dynamo.

I’m also happy to fade offense in the first few games back from the longest break of the season. Batters should theoretically take a bit longer to get back to the top of their game after four days off.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-103)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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