Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 15

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to stay in the NL Wild Card race as they continue their series against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Corbin Carroll played hero last night with a walk-off home run to end a two-game skid for the Snakes. That also ended a brief two-game winning streak for the Fish, who have now lost five of their last seven games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-168)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Marlins +125

Diamondbacks -151

Total

8.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Janson Junk (6-9, 4.54 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Michael Soroka (8-5, 3.53 ERA)

Janson Junk allowed a total of three runs in three starts before getting tagged for eight runs on eight hits in three innings against the Mets last time out. He issued one walk with no strikeouts in that outing.

Michael Soroka returned from injury to allow three runs in four innings out of the bullpen in Kansas City last week. He allowed six runs in 3.1 innings in his last start on Aug. 22 against the Reds.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, ARID

Marlins record: 74-77

Diamondbacks record: 80-71

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Gabriel Moreno OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-143)

Gabriel Moreno let us down last night with just a hit, ending a five-game streak of at least two HRR (and three or more in four of those games). But I’m going right back to him tonight at home.

Moreno has still gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 62% of his games this season, and he’s hitting in the No. 3 hole, giving him plenty of opportunities to rack up some counting stats.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

While all eyes are on the Diamondbacks and their 2.5-game deficit in the Wild Card race, the Marlins are technically still alive as well, although they’re 8.5 games back and nearing elimination.

Both of these teams are fighting for their playoff lives, and it’s shown in recent games. The Marlins have scored 17 runs in their last three contests after a cold stretch, and the Diamondbacks have put up at least five runs in five of their last eight games.

I don’t trust either Junk or Soroka at this point, and I see a high-scoring back-and-forth affair tonight in Arizona.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-114)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.