Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 16

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Miami Marlins in the rubber match of a three-game set as they look to continue their push for the final NL Wild Card spot.

The Snakes are just 2.5 games back despite losing three of their last four games, including a 4-2 decision in extra innings last night.

The Marlins are also still alive for a Wild Card spot, although they’re 7.5 games back with an elimination number of three.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-187)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Marlins +113

Diamondbacks -137

Total

8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Ryan Gusto (1-5, 4.14 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (9-13, 4.97 ERA)

Ryan Gusto threw a quality start against the Dodgers last time out, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings in a 6-2 loss.

Merrill Kelly has allowed just seven runs in 23 innings across his last four starts, although he lasted just 4.1 innings on 80 pitches in his last outing against the Rangers.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, ARID

Marlins record: 75-77

Diamondbacks record: 80-72

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Gabriel Moreno OVER 1.5 Bases (+120)

Gabriel Moreno stayed hot last night with a 2-for-4 game, including a home run, and now has a modest six-game hitting streak.

Moreno has a hit in 10 of his last 11 games, going 15 for 43 (.349) with three home runs and two doubles in that span, helping him to OVER 1.5 bases in eight of those 11 contests.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

Both of these pitchers have been solid as of late, and they combined for 10 innings of two-run ball in Miami back in a June series. Gusto allowed three hits in four scoreless innings on June 11, and Kelly threw six two-run frames the next day.

While the first game of this series was an 8-7 barnburner, it was a 1-1 game through nine innings last night before a few runs were scored in extra innings.

Three of the last four meetings have now gone UNDER the total, and I’ll back that to continue tonight.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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