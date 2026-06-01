Marlins vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 1

Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins are slumping, dropping five games in a row to fall to last place in the NL East heading into Monday’s matchup with the Washington Nationals.

Washington is in second place in the division and has won six of 10 games while sporting one of the best offenses in MLB. The Nationals are fourth in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), fourth in OPS, eighth in batting average and No. 1 in runs scored.

They’ll look to stay hot against Alcantara, who saw his ERA skyrocket from 3.04 to 4.66 in the month of May, as he allowed six or more runs in three of his five outings. He’ll take on Washington youngster Cade Cavalli (3.62 ERA) on Monday.

Cavalli is coming off six innings of one-run ball in a win over the Cleveland Guardians last week, but Washington is just 4-8 in his 12 starts in 2026. Can the Nats improve upon that record and win a third game in a row?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this NL East showdown on June 1.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-167)

Nationals -1.5 (+137)

Moneyline

Marlins: +119

Nationals: -144

Total

8.5 (Over -107/Under -113)

Marlins vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Miami: Sandy Alcantara (3-4, 4.66 ERA)

Washington: Cade Cavalli (3-3, 3.62 ERA)

Marlins vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 1

Time: 6:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): Marlins.TV/Nationals.TV

Marlins record: 26-34

Nationals record: 31-29

Marlins vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+314)

In today’s best home run picks for SI Betting , I broke down why James Wood is a solid target against Alcantara:

How could I pass up another chance to bet on James Wood?

The Washington Nationals superstar homered on Sunday afternoon, and he’s now up to 16 long balls in the 2026 season while sporting a .272 batting average and a .960 OPS.

After homering on Sunday, Wood is now hitting .400 with three homers in the last week and .389 with four homers and a 1.167 OPS over the last two weeks. There aren’t many hitters in MLB that are hotter than him right now, and he’s taking on a suddenly struggling starter in Miami’s Sandy Alcantara.

The former Cy Young award winner allowed six or more runs in three of his five starts in May, raising his ERA from 3.04 to 4.66 last month. Alcantara has given up 14 runs and five home runs over his last two starts. Overall, he’s allowed nine homers in 12 outings this season.

Wood has fared pretty well against Alcantara in his career, going 2-for-6 with a double. While he hasn’t taken the veteran right-hander deep, I do believe that the Nationals star is heating up at the perfect time to take advantage of this matchup.

Marlins vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

After a strong start to the season, Alcantara has completely fallen apart for Miami, posting a 7.39 ERA in the month of May and a 6.53 ERA over his last nine starts. So, it’s hard to trust him against the No. 1 scoring offense in MLB, even though he held the Nats to just two runs in his outing against them on May 10.

Alcantara has an expected ERA of 3.78 (which ranks in the 56th percentile), but his expected batting average against (31st percentile), strikeout percentage (13th percentile) and whiff percentage (25th percentile) are all extremely concerning. He’s struggling to miss bats, which won’t cut it against this potent Washington attack.

Meanwhile, Cavalli has an expected ERA of 3.94 and has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 11 of his 12 outings this season. Washington hasn’t won the majority of his starts, but Cavalli held the Marlins to two runs in 5.2 innings of work against Alcantara on May 10.

The Washington bullpen ended up blowing that game – which is still a concern – but Miami’s offense (22nd in wRC+) isn’t nearly as potent as Washington’s attack.

The Marlins are also just 8-19 on the road in the 2026 season and are on a pretty big slide, losing five in a row. I think Washington is the right side in this game, especially since Cavalli has outperformed Alcantara over the last month.

Pick: Nationals Moneyline (-144 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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