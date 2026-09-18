Marlins vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 18

The San Diego Padres return home for a weekend set against the Miami Marlins.

The Padres have been scorching hot as of late, winning 10 of their last 11 games to firm up their hold on the final NL Wild Card spot. They’re also now just a game back of the Cubs and Phillies.

Miami is also putting together some decent wins, with series victories against the Dodgers and Diamondbacks.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Padres on Friday, Sept. 18.

Marlins vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-126)

Padres -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline

Marlins +179

Padres -219

Total

7.5 (Over -111/Under -109)

Marlins vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Tyler Phillips (5-6, 3.55 ERA)

Padres: Nick Pivetta (2-2, 3.60 ERA)

Tyler Phillips has been solid recently for the Marlins. He only went 3.2 innings against the Dodgers last time out, yielding two solo home runs, three strikeouts, and three walks.

Nick Pivetta is back from the injured list and looking to help the Padres in the home stretch and into the postseason. He allowed two runs in four innings in San Francisco after throwing five shutout frames against the Nationals.

Marlins vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, SDPA

Marlins record: 76-77

Padres record: 84-69

Marlins vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Jackson Merrill OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-136)

Jackson Merrill is one of a few Padres players who have been swinging the bat well recently. The outfielder is 18 for 36 with eight runs scored and 12 RBI during his eight-game hitting streak, going OVER 1.5 HRR in all eight contests.

Marlins vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

The Marlins enjoyed playing spoiler in Arizona, helping out the Padres in the NL Wild Card race. San Diego can return the favor by eliminating the Fish from playoff contention with a win tonight.

I’m not going to lay the juice on the Padres, but the run line is where I’m looking. If the Padres are going to win, it’s likely to be a higher-scoring game with their bats staying hot.

Pick: Padres -1.5 (+105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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