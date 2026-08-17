Marlins vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 17

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently sitting in a playoff spot after sweeping the Minnesota Twins over the weekend, but now they have to take on the Miami Marlins, who are just 3.5 games behind them. If things go wrong for the Phillies these next few days, it would be bad news for Philadelphia fans.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Marlins vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Marlins +1.5 (-102)

Phillies -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Marlins +225

Phillies -245

Total

OVER 8 (-115)

UNDER 8 (-105)

Marlins vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Miami: Janson Junk, RHP (6-7, 4.41 ERA)

Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez, LHP (15-4, 2.54 ERA)

Marlins vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Monday, August 17

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, Marlins.TV presented by Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia

Marlins record: 64-61

Phillies record: 67-58

Marlins vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryson Stott OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Bryson Stott has been red-hot for the Phillies lately. Over the past 30 days, he has a .330 batting average and a .978 OPS. We're going to bet on him to keep the good times rolling when he faces the Marlins, who are starting Janson Junk (4.41 ERA) on the mound. He has now recorded at least one hit in eight straight games.

Marlins vs. Phillies Prediction and Best Bet

The Marlins haven't been as good as their record indicates. Over the past 30 days, they rank just 20th in the Majors in wRC+, well below the Phillies, who rank 10th heading into tonight's games. The Marlins have been especially bad when facing left-handed pitchers this season, with an OPS of .702 against lefties. That's bad news for them tonight, considering they're set to face one of the best lefties in all of baseball in Cristopher Sanchez (2.54 ERA).

Sanchez struggled in July, but he seems to have found his form again. He has given up just 2.0 earned runs in his last 17 innings pitched.

The Phillies should be bigger favorites at home tonight. I'll back them on the run line.

Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-122) via FanDuel

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!