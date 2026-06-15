Marlins vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 15

An NL East showdown kicks off a 10-game slate in MLB on Monday night, as the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler host the Miami Marlins.

Miami is rolling right now, winning eight of 10 games to get back to .500 this season, but it is still behind the Phillies in the standings. After a slow start to 2026, the Phils have shaken things off and are in play to make the playoffs in the National League.

Wheeler (2.22 ERA) has been a big part of that, leading the Phils to a 7-2 record in nine starts.

On Monday, he’ll go up against Miami’s Ryan Gusto (6.00 ERA), who will act as an opener in this matchup.

Oddsmakers have set the Phils as nearly 2/1 favorites, but they are the worst team in MLB when it comes to covering the run line this season. So, how should bettors approach this game between division rivals?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction or Game 1 of this series.

Marlins vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-125)

Phillies -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline

Marlins: +159

Phillies: -199

Total

8 (Over -109/Under -110)

Marlins vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Miami: Ryan Gusto (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (5-1, 2.22 ERA)

Marlins vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 15

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Marlins.TV

Marlins record: 36-36

Phillies record: 38-33

Marlins vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best Prop Bet

Zack Wheeler UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (+113)

This season, Wheeler has just 12 walks in 56.2 innings of work, finishing with one or fewer walks in six of his nine outings.

Miami is just 18th in MLB in walks drawn this season, though Wheeler did allow two free passes in six innings against Miami back in early May. Still, the Phillies ace ranks in the 89th percentile in walk percentage, and he’s allowed one or fewer walks in six of his last seven starts.

He’s worth a look at +113 on Monday night.

Marlins vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m targeting Wheeler in this NL East showdown:

The Philadelphia Phillies are -199 favorites at home against the Miami Marlins on Monday, but I’m going to take a different type of approach and bet on Zack Wheeler to record a win in this start.

That is priced at a much better value (+101), and Wheeler has been terrific all season long since returning from thoracic outlet syndrome.

The right-hander has a 2.22 ERA, and expected ERA in the 79th percentile and has led the Phillies to a 7-2 record in nine starts. Philly is the worst team in MLB on the run line this season, but Wheeler has earned the win in five of those nine starts, including six starts where he earned the decision.

So, I don’t mind taking him against the Marlins, who are going with opener Ryan Gusto (6.00 ERA in 2026).

Miami is just 13-20 on the road this season, even though it’s won eight of 10 games, it remains in fourth place in the NL East.

I don’t mind getting plus money on Wheeler to throw yet another gem, as he’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of nine outings in 2026.

Pick: Zack Wheeler to Record a Win (+101 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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