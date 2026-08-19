Marlins vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to sweep away the Miami Marlins on Wednesday evening.

The Phils swept the Twins in Minnesota and have come home with two six-run performances against the Marlins.

Meanwhile, the Marlins have now alternated two straight losses and two straight wins in their last six games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Phillies on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Marlins vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-194)

Phillies -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Marlins +115

Phillies -124

Total

9 (Over -103/Under -117)

Marlins vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (13-7, 3.43 ERA)

Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-9, 5.33 ERA)

Sandy Alcantara threw 20 shutout innings across three starts before yielding a single run in seven innings in Cincinnati last time out. The veteran is showing signs of his younger days recently.

Aaron Nola allowed one run on five hits with three walks and nine strikeouts in five innings at the Field of Dreams Game. He’ll look to build on that as he returns home.

Marlins vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 19

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, NBCSP

Marlins record: 64-63

Phillies record: 69-58

Marlins vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Luis Arraez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-136)

Luis Arraez has quickly put a 0 for 15 stretch behind him, going 10 for 26 (.385) with three runs scored and four driven in over his last six games.

Arraez is 4 for 8 with 2 RBI against his former teammate, and should have ducks on the pond batting cleanup in the Phillies lineup.

Marlins vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Marlins and Phillies played two higher-scoring games to start this series, but we could have a pitcher’s duel on tap tonight.

Sandy Alcantara and Aaron Nola faced off on July 28 in Miami with the Marlins scratching out a 1-0 victory. That started a strong stretch of outings for both pitchers, with Alcantara allowing just one run in his last four starts and Nola allowing seven in his last four games.

These are two veteran pitchers that should be able to replicate that success tonight in Philadelphia.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-117)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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